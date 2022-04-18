OnePlus promises a respectable three years of OS updates and four years of security patches for its flagship devices. However, the security patches are only rolled out once every two months, which is behind the likes of Samsung and Google. OnePlus also takes its own sweet time rolling out new OS updates for its devices, and most of the time, the initial builds are full of bugs. The OnePlus 9 series got the March security patch last month, so the next update should have landed in May. In a surprising move, though, OnePlus has released a minor OxygenOS 12 update for its 2021 flagship lineup with the April security patch.

The 148MB C.48 build of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro is a minor update and does not bring any notable new features or changes, apart from the new patch level. The full release notes of the update, as shared in a post on the OnePlus community forums, are as follows:

[Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.04

Disappointingly, the update does not seem to fix any of the issues that cropped up for OnePlus 9 users after installing the March update, including VoLTE not working on certain carriers — at least OnePlus didn't mention as much. The new build is already available for OnePlus 9 owners in India, with the rollout for the EU and NA variants coming soon. You can grab the update by navigating to Settings > System > System updates. If the C.47 release is not showing up on your phone right away, worry not, as the company tends to push updates to a small section of users first before making them available for everyone.

OnePlus updates have become increasingly buggy in recent times. If stability is of prime importance, you should consider holding out on installing the April security patch on your device for now, at least until it has rolled out more widely.

