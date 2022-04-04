It's the first Monday of the month, and if you're a Pixel owner, you know exactly what that means. April's security patch for Google's lineup of phones is here, and while it's not quite as exciting as a fully-fledged Feature Drop, there is a hint of good news for fans. This month's update includes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, marking only the second on-time patch since last year's launch.

Aside from the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, this month's update is also available for the Pixel 3a series and newer devices. It includes a number of changes, including some Pixel 6-specific fixes. Google's latest phones should handle wireless charging better with "certain accessories," though whether that's specifically intended for the Pixel Stand is unclear. Two fixes for the camera should improve how the front-facing camera works with specific apps, along with a green screen bug appearing in camera previews.

Otherwise, the rest of this month's patch falls under "User Interface," covering all currently-supported models. PiP crashes, live wallpaper errors, and broken app drawer animations are just a few of the fixes included for April. Although it's not nearly as chunky as last month's massive update, you can find the complete list of fixes below.

Battery & Power Additional improvements for wireless charging performance with certain accessories *[2]. Camera Fix for issue causing front-facing camera preview in certain apps to appear zoomed in *[2].

Fix for issue occasionally causing green screen to appear in camera preview *[2]. User Interface Fix for crash in System UI while using apps in Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing error message to display when setting up certain live wallpapers *[1].

Fix for issue causing notification shade and Quick Settings to appear invisible after changing wallpaper in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing animation to display incorrectly when canceling a search in the app drawer *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing navigation in overview screen while TalkBack is active *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing recents button to show the overview while using 3-button navigation with third party launchers *[1].

Obviously, we wouldn't blame any Pixel 6 owners for putting the brakes on installing this patch. The February update — hailed as the first time the phone actually got software on time — delivered users a nasty Wi-Fi bug that lingered for nearly a month and a half before Google finally fixed it.

As always, you can grab the factory images or OTA files for manual installation from Google's website. Otherwise, hold tight — it should be rolling out to supported phones shortly. With any luck, this patch spells the end of Google's troublesome patches for its latest flagships.

How to use Google Messages on your laptop or desktop

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author