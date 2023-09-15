Apart from a class-leading camera, AI features, and a smooth user interface, Google's Pixel lineup is known for offering a bloatware-free experience to Android users. While several Google apps are must-haves for your digital life, deactivating or deleting irrelevant ones can declutter the app drawer and the homescreen. Here are the preinstalled apps you can remove from your Google Pixel smartphone.

Unlike the top Samsung Galaxy phones, Google doesn't cram Pixel phones with duplicate apps and partner services. However, the number of preinstalled apps depends on your wireless carrier and a close eye for detail during the setup process.

Did you purchase your Google Pixel through a wireless carrier? After the setup process, you may see carrier apps on your phone. These are duplicates of the Google Phone, Messages, Contacts, and other apps. For this guide, we use an unlocked Pixel phone that you buy from Google. The default app situation differs when you get the latest Pixel from Verizon or T-Mobile.

Avoid installing bloatware on your Google Pixel phone

When you first switch on the Pixel, the system asks you to insert a SIM card, connect to a Wi-Fi network, and add your fingerprint and face data. You can transfer data from an old Android or iPhone or start from scratch. When you choose the latter, the system may ask you to review additional apps from the following screen.

The Google apps are automatically selected, and it's common to tap OK out of excitement. The system downloads these apps over Wi-Fi in the background. We recommend reviewing these apps and clearing the checkmark beside irrelevant ones.

Apps you can delete or deactivate from your Google Pixel phone

While deleting or deactivating preinstalled Pixel apps is easy, you shouldn't remove essential apps like Camera, Google Play Store, Android Auto, and Maps. You can also check the hidden system apps and services from the Settings menu. However, we don't recommend messing with them since they are critical for your Pixel phone.

Here are the common apps you can uninstall or deactivate from your Google Pixel smartphone:

Calculator

Calendar

Chrome

Google Docs

Files by Google

Google Meet

Google Home

Google News

Google One

Gmail

Google TV

Meet

Photos

Pixel tips

Recorder

Google Wallet

Google Podcasts

YouTube Music

How to delete or deactivate apps from Google Pixel

Once you narrow down the list of apps and services to remove from Google Pixel, use the steps below to complete the job.

Open Settings and scroll to Apps. Tap See all apps. Find an app you want to remove. Tap it. Tap Disable or Uninstall from the following menu.

Alternatives to Google apps

Google Photos serves as the default gallery app on Pixel phones. If you uninstalled it, check the top Google Photos alternatives on Android. Similarly, you can glance at the Google Calendar alternatives to manage your busy schedule like a pro. There's no shortage of capable third-party apps from the Google Play Store on Android. You need to spend some time with such apps to find the perfect fit for your preference.

Do you use Microsoft's apps such as Outlook, OneDrive, OneNote, or To Do? Microsoft 365 is a suitable replacement for many of Google's counterparts.

Get rid of Google apps on Pixel phones

Do you mainly want to free up space on your Pixel phone? Aside from deleting built-in apps, try our tips to get back storage space on your Android phone. If you're concerned about Google's increasing reach in your digital life, read our dedicated guide to protect your digital privacy on Android.