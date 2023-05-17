Getting a good deal always feels great, especially when saving on personal getaways and long-distance travel. You can certainly rely on the Play Stores' best travel apps for planning a getaway on your favorite Android phone, but there are also services designed to help users map out a quality holiday while also saving a hefty chunk of change, making for some of the best Android apps around. We'd like to share our favorites in this roundup of cheap getaway apps, perfect for finding great deals on flights and accommodations. Enjoy these services that trivialize international travel for a weekend away.

Skyscanner

One of Google's top free travel & local apps, Skyscanner helps users connect with great deals for prospective flights, hotel stays, and automobile hires. The app employs useful filters for locating the price that's right for you, with flight alerts to let users know when ticket prices change. Skyscanner also compares hotel and rented car fees with other services, so users can be sure they're getting a good deal. With tons of great cost-saving features and zero booking fees, Skyscanner should be a high contender to plan your next cheap trip.

Kayak

Kayak is a holiday planning app with features for comparing ticket and hotel prices, while it also provides tools for simplifying your journey. Use this one app to sift through listings of cheap flights and accommodations, track your luggage, and explore potential holiday locations. Users can enjoy a versatile service that prioritizes flexibility with reservations and cancelations, which is ideal for a change of plan while traveling. Kayak is perfect for mobile users who are looking for exclusive deals and special prices, and its all-in-one presentation helps to keep things simple.

Skiplagged

Skiplagged is an all-in-one travel app that presents some out-of-the-box ideas for saving users money. Book and organize your plane tickets and accommodations within the app, complete with filters to find the best prices. The app offers a story feature, showing interesting locations, landmarks, and events in specific holiday locations; also useful for exploring where you live now. Save money with the hidden city feature, where the app informs users when disembarking at a more extended trip's layover will yield a better price than a traditional flight. Everything you need to save on a trip is here, with some quirky features designed with reasonable prices in mind.

lastminute.com - Travel Deals

Lastminute.com - Travel Deals provides a high-quality travel companion service. Search filters allow users to locate the best deals for plane tickets and hotel rooms, keeping all the details within the app; safe and sound and accessible at any time. The interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, with a handy assumption that plane journeys and hotels often go together. No need to worry about lost boarding passes, lastminute.com - Travel Deals conveniently stores all of them, along with any other important travel information.

Travelzoo

Travelzoo gives Android users access to quick and easy deals for holiday packages, with bargains specific to the user's country. Travel deal categories are prominent in this app, with multiple tabs on the home page for local deals, last-minute deals, and specific holiday types. Travelzoo also works great for local trips, listing popular locations and events in the user's area, perfect for a short-notice day trip. With detailed destination descriptions, beautiful location images, and substantial deals, Travelzoo makes smaller getaways feel far less daunting.

Trivago

Trivago is an app exclusively for finding great deals on hotels for your holidays or business retreats, with features for locating and booking quality hotel stays in your chosen location. Filter your search results by price and booking length to get exactly what you need at the best value. The app also allows users to compare venues near local attractions, providing customer reviews and rankings of the facilities, food, and rooms. Locating a good hotel before setting off is essential for one's peace of mind, and Trivago's filters and features make finding the right establishment quick and simple.

Citymapper

Getting a good deal on your flight is awesome, but Citymapper looks after you once you get off the plane. Gain access to a comprehensive map of cities around the world, with detailed information about bus routes, train schedules, cycle lanes, and even delay warnings to save time. Get detailed maps of the subway systems of any city you find yourself in, from Boston to Atlanta to Paris. Citymapper also provides a reliable journey feature, ideal for navigating days out and sightseeing trips. This app is pretty amazing, giving users the perfect means to plan a day's travel, all on your Android device.

Memrise

Language barriers can make traveling internationally an intimidating prospect; nobody wants to be left speechless in that way. Memrise is a powerful tool for learning simple phrases in almost any language; enter your desired native tongue and go from "hello" to "I need to use the bathroom" in no time flat. The app tests users on the grammar and pronunciation of the entered language, ingraining basic terms in a headphone-friendly manner, so it's perfect for practicing on the flight over! A range of conversation topics can be found via filters, such as food, travel, and sightseeing. Memrise is a great app for learning a new language in general, but it's pretty invaluable for a short-notice trip, especially if you plan on haggling over souvenirs.

Escape today with these great apps

There is a lot to take in when planning a cheap getaway, so getting started can feel like a monolithic task, given how many places there are to go. It can be stressful enough planning all the details for even a short holiday without sweating over a foot-long bill. Smaller trips should be simple and affordable to organize, and travel apps built around finding deals help take the pressure off. So get packed with some of the best apps on the Play Store and enjoy the ride, and don't forget your favorite Android tablet to keep you occupied on the road.