Smartphone addiction is real. As phones become more interwoven into our daily routines, serving as tools for entertainment, communication, and work, excessive screen time can lead to issues such as eye strain, disrupted sleep, and reduced productivity. Many people mindlessly scroll through social media or check their phones out of habit rather than necessity. Effectively monitoring and reducing smartphone usage is crucial for maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Android offers a variety of tools and apps to help you take control of your screen time. These Android apps help you achieve this goal.

6 Digital Wellbeing