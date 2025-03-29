It can be hard to justify spending money on digital tools in a world saturated with free apps. Yet, several gems offer features that transform workflows, boost creativity, and make life more enjoyable. After years of testing and refining my digital toolkit, I curated this list of paid apps that earned a permanent spot on all my Windows desktops, MacBooks, and Android phones.

10 1Password: My go-to password manager

While there is no shortage of password manager apps, I keep coming back to 1Password. It’s the app subscription I never question. It’s become an integral part of my digital life that I barely notice it’s there, which is precisely the point.

I’m not a security expert, but I understand the risks of relying on easily guessable passwords or, even worse, reusing the same password across multiple accounts. 1Password handles everything easily. I created several vaults, such as Personal, Bank, Share market, Cards, and more, and added the required login and personal information.

1Password is a cross-platform solution. Whether I log in to my bank account on my laptop or order takeout on my phone, 1Password fills in the blanks. It acts as my digital personal assistant and keeps my login info safe from prying eyes.

9 Microsoft 365: Does it need an introduction?

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft 365 is the most popular productivity bundle, and I always renew it without a second thought. I write blog posts in Word, create presentations in PowerPoint, and crunch data in Excel to get the job done. But it’s more than this trio.

Microsoft 365 Personal offers 1TB of OneDrive storage, which ensures my files are always accessible and backed up. With a recent media-focused makeover on mobile, OneDrive has replaced Google Photos for me.

8 YouTube Premium: Bang for the buck

We are all aware of the ad situation on YouTube these days. It makes YouTube Premium one of the must-haves. The ad-free experience alone is worth the asking price. I pay for it without hesitation because it transforms how I (and my little one) consume online video. The ability to download videos for offline playback is a game-changer for commutes and travel.

Then there’s YouTube Music Premium, which is bundled in and offers a solid music streaming service that rivals established players like Spotify and Apple Music. YouTube Premium is a complete package that enhances my daily media consumption.

7 Setapp: Hundreds of utilities in a single package

Setapp is another essential subscription I can’t stop raving about. It’s a Mac-exclusive bundle with dozens of useful productivity and utility tools. Instead of paying individually for apps, I opted for Setapp on my Mac. Among the available apps, I use CleanShot X for taking screenshots and recording screens, iStat Menu for tracking my Mac performance, and CleanMyMac to remove bogus files.

Other useful utilities are Mockuuups Studio, Session, Mosaic, and Paste. The ability to try