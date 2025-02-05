I recently switched from an iPhone 15 Pro Max to a Google Pixel 8 to test the latest Android 15 version. While I love the Pixel's camera and clean Android experience, something is missing. It's not iMessage, FaceTime, or social media apps, but a handful of well-designed and powerful iPhone apps that don't have satisfying equivalents on my new Android phone.

From the delightful note-taking experience of Bear to the robust task management of Things 3, here are the seven iPhone apps I miss every time I venture into the world of Android.

7 Craft: Create engaging documents

Close

Craft started as an Apple-exclusive word-processing app, and the company eventually released a native Windows app. There is a web version, but it's not available on Android.

It uses a block-based system that allows for effortless organization and restructuring of ideas. You can pick from stunning backgrounds, explore templates, utilize reminders, support offline mode (take that, Notion), and take advantage of an AI chatbot. With the recent version 3.0, Craft turned into a productivity powerhouse.

What sets Craft apart is its focus on visual appeal. Documents look stunning, with beautiful typography, customizable themes, and the ability to embed images and videos within the text.

6 Things 3: The most beautiful task management app

Close

While there is no shortage of task management apps on Android, nothing comes close to Things 3. With an intuitive UI, animations, and gestures, Things 3 is more than a to-do list app. Whether they are simple errands or complex projects, I love how I can manage everything on Things 3.

The Today view is a game-changer. It provides a clear and focused overview of what needs my attention right now. I also like Anytime list, which is ideal for less urgent tasks I can tackle when I have a free moment.

Things 3's magic lies in its subtle details. The delightful animations, the satisfying ding when I complete a task, and the way it seamlessly integrates with other Apple apps like Calendar and Reminders all contribute to an enjoyable user experience. On the flip side, Google Tasks on Android still feels basic at best.

5 Bear Notes: Jot down thoughts

Close

I wasn't a fan of Bear Notes earlier. It felt basic and lacked many features. However, the company hit it out of the park with version 2.0. It now supports tables, table of contents, link previews, PDF previews, and more. Aside from its beautiful UI, I adore its Markdown support, which makes formatting text a breeze.

The theming options also don't end with white and dark options. It is packed with a variety of themes. I can customize the app to match my mood and style. The typography is gorgeous, making it a joy to read and write in Bear.

4 MoneyCoach: Manage your expenses like a pro

Close

MoneyCoach is a financial companion that empowers me to take control of my money. I love the intuitive interface that makes it a breeze to track expenses, categorize transactions, and set budgets. The visual reports are particularly helpful and provide a clear picture of my spending patterns over time.

With features like recurring transactions and bill reminders, MoneyCoach ensures I never miss a payment or overspend in a particular category. The Android alternatives I tried, while decent, lack the same level of polish and integration. They often feel clunky and less user-friendly.

3 Halide: A must-have for professional photographers

Source: Apple

Halide turns my iPhone's camera from a simple point-and-shoot into a powerful photographic tool. This app unlocks a level of manual control that rivals dedicated cameras. Whether it's focus, exposure, ISO, shutter speed, or capturing RAW images, I can fine-tune every aspect of my shots.

Despite offering a long list of features, the Halide interface is intuitive to use and doesn't require rocket science to get started.

Halide also excels in its attention to detail. Features like depth capture, manual focus peaking, and a powerful RAW engine elevate mobile photography to the next level. It's the app I reach for whenever I want to capture a moment with precision. With the recent iOS 18 update, I can add the app shortcut on the iPhone lock screen. Neat, isn't it?

2 Journal: Save your important memories

Close

Journal is the only first-party app from the iPhone that I miss on Android. While it was average at best during the launch, Apple introduced many new features to make it a delight to jot down daily happenings. I love how the Journal app integrates with the default Photos app, which suggests beautiful recent memories to motivate me to get started.

Although it's not overloaded with features, Journal provides the right tools to capture thoughts and memories without fuss. What I miss most on Android is the tight integration and effortless access. It's the little things, like quickly jotting down a thought or adding a photo to my journal without switching apps, that I truly miss when I'm on Android.

1 Fantastical: Keep track of your busy schedule

Close

Fantastical is a time management powerhouse. Natural language processing is where the Fantastical calendar shines and blows everything out of the water on Android. I can type Dinner with the client at Pizza Hut next Tuesday at 3 pm, and Fantastical creates the event with all the details perfectly captured.

The app's interface is a joy to use. With add-ons like weather forecasts, travel time estimation, iCloud integration, widgets, and more, Fantastical remains an integral part of my workflow.

Android, why don't you have these apps?

Despite Android's vast app ecosystem, a few key players in my iPhone workflow hit differently. As of now, I have found decent alternatives. TickTick, Outlook, Wallet by Budgetbackers, and Journey are valid contenders, each with their unique strengths. But something about the polish, intuitive design, and seamless integration of those iPhone apps keeps pulling me back.

As for now, the search for perfect replacements continues. If you are in the same boat, check out the top productivity apps on Android to supercharge your workflow.