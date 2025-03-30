All Android phones come with various preinstalled apps to let you perform everyday tasks from the moment you set up your phone. Google's core apps, including Gmail, Chrome, and YouTube, are found across all Android phones, but most manufacturers also include their own versions of SMS, email, note-taking, and browser apps.

While these apps will get you using your Android phone within minutes, they're not always the best. Many apps on the Play Store are more useful than the preinstalled apps on your Android device. We'll show you all the best apps on the Play Store that are effective replacements for your phone's default apps, whether you're using a Google Pixel tablet, the latest Samsung Galaxy phone, a OnePlus foldable, or any other Android device.

7 Bundled Notes knocks every other note-taking app out of the park

Samsung Notes doesn't come close to this powerful app

Whether it's Google Keep on Pixel devices or Samsung Notes on a Galaxy phone, your Android device will have a note-taking app installed by default. These apps are ideal for jotting down quick grocery lists or making a reminder. However, they're outclassed by Bundled Notes, which is the best notes app on Android in 2025.

Bundled Notes offers a massive amount of features, but its clever UI doesn't feel like you're drowning in unnecessary tabs and menus. Its innovative bundle system lets you group relevant notes, and its rich text editor is more powerful than anything you'll find preinstalled on your Android phone. As you use the app, you'll discover just how powerful it is. For example, when you create a new folder, you choose a relevant structure. Note is a simple text box, List is ideal for shopping lists, but Board is a task-management structure that serves as a lightweight alternative for project-management apps like Trello. It's powerful, well-designed, and free to download and use.

6 Duo Mobile is a better 2FA app than Google Authenticator

Simple, streamlined, and secure