ExpressVPN tops our list of the best VPNs. It mitigates one of the biggest issues introduced by connecting to a VPN, reducing your connection speed, by hosting servers in more locations than many of its competitors. Regardless of where you are in the world, odds are there's an ExpressVPN server that's local to you.

A shorter distance to your VPN's server means less lag and faster connection and transfer speeds. Everything from browsing to streaming to downloading is smoother and less prone to buffering or interruption. While we may be Android stalwarts here at AP, we appreciate the appeal of Apple TV's platform, especially considering the service's growing library of high-quality content (thanks to CODA, it beat Netflix and Prime Video to a Best Picture Oscar at last year's Academy Awards).

As with any streaming service, one issue with Apple's platform is how some content is region-locked, meaning you can't view it if you're not in a specific country or part of the world. But thanks to the magic of VPNs and ExpressVPN's compatibility with different operating systems, you can bypass that restriction (and keep your streaming habits private) by convincing AppleTV you're in an area where the content you want to watch is available.

Installing ExpressVPN on your Apple TV

Previously, using ExpressVPN on an Apple TV streaming device involved jumping through several hoops and was more complicated. ExpressVPN has since released an app that users can download directly on their streaming devices, making the process simpler and more streamlined. Before you install ExpressVPN on your Apple TV, you'll need to set up a subscription.

Make sure your Apple TV is running tvOS17

Before installing the ExpressVPN app, update your Apple TV's operating system to tvOS17 or later, or the app won't be available in the App Store.

Navigate to Settings in the Apple TV interface. Select System. Select Software Updates. In the Software Updates menu, turn on Automatic Updates.

Navigate to Settings. Select System. Select Software Updates. Choose Update Software. If an update is available, select Download and Install. Wait for your device to download and install the update. Do not disconnect or power down your Apple TV until the download completes and the update is fully installed.

If you can't update your Apple TV, ensure you're connected to Wi-Fi or Ethernet. If the progress bar gets stuck below an Apple logo without text, and you've been waiting for over an hour, restart your Apple TV. Unplug it, plug it back into power, and then update again. If you still can't download and install the update, contact Apple Support.

Download and install the ExpressVPN app

If your Apple TV device is up-to-date, you can download, install, and log in to the ExpressVPN app. If you're a new user, you'll need to have a ExpressVPN subscription.

Search the App Store for ExpressVPN. Select the app and then select Get. Select Get again on the pop-up. Wait for the ExpressVPN app to download. Select Open to launch ExpressVPN. When the app launches, select the Sign In option. Sign In to your ExpressVPN account with the provided QR code, an authorization code, or your email address. If you purchased your ExpressVPN subscription from the App Store, sign in by selecting the Restore Purchase option. Click Agree and Continue on the ExpressVPN privacy policy. Select Continue when the app asks you to set up your VPN. Select Allow when ExpressVPN asks you to add VPN configurations. Choose OK or No Thanks when the app asks you to share analytics with ExpressVPN. Select a server or allow ExpressVPN to choose a Smart Location automatically. To connect to an ExpressVPN server, select the Power button. The app displays a Connected screen when it connects to a server. To disconnect, press the Power button again.

Uninstalling the ExpressVPN app from your Apple TV is just as simple

If you don't like the app, cancel your ExpressVPN subscription, or want to uninstall it for any reason, removing it is a simple process.

Locate the ExpressVPN app on your AppleTV home screen. Hold the clickpad center (for 2nd generation Siri Remotes or later) or the touch surface (for 1st gen Siri Remotes). Choose Delete App. Select Delete to delete the app and its data, or select Offload to delete the app but retain its data.

Stream your favorite content from anywhere

Adding a dedicated ExpressVPN app to the Apple TV app store makes the setup a breeze. A VPN is a great way to unlock geo-locked content and can be handy if you travel and bring your Apple TV streaming device. That way, even if you're out of the country, you can connect to a server in your home nation and stream all the content available there. You won't lose access to your favorite shows or films while you're overseas.

Now that you've set up a VPN on your Apple TV, it may be time to clean up that unruly home screen. Check out our guide to managing apps on Apple TV to institute a touch of digital feng shui in your streaming ecosystem.