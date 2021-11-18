The right-to-repair movement celebrated a big victory when Apple announced its Self Service Repair program, allowing anyone brave enough to order the parts, manuals, and tools to fix their iPhone themselves. However, the devil is in the details, as always. While Apple's surprise move is more than welcome and much, much better than the situation we had before (only certified repair professionals were able to obtain parts), we still have a lot to learn about the program, and only then will we be able to see if Apple truly cares about its environmental impact.

While Apple's announcement came out of the blue, it's been long clear that electronics manufacturers will in all likelihood be forced to adopt programs like these in the near future. Right-to-repair movements all over the world have long lobbied for laws that give regular people the means to open up devices they own and make the necessary repairs themselves. The European Union and the state of New York are in the final stages of adopting legislation focused on the issue. The cynical viewpoint is that Apple simply wanted to preempt future regulation so it can claim that it cared deeply about self-repair rights before it was forced to — even though the company diametrically opposed this just a few months ago.

This is why something about Apple's move smells fishy. A company actively working against regulation for self-repair rights is suddenly offering a self-repair program of its own? Unless Apple completely upended its position on self-repair, it's more likely that it has created the program as an argument against further regulation or to get out ahead of the competition. It now could now easily claim, "look, we've got a self-repair program, why would you even need regulation?" If more companies join in on this rhetoric, we could be in for some deeply unsatisfactory results.

Right now, Apple's program isn't based on any right-to-repair laws. That means that the company doesn't have any standards to adhere to, and it can set prices for its parts and tools independently, with nobody checking if it's fair, easy-to-use, and accessible. One cornerstone of legislation around the world is to force companies to sell parts and manuals at fair prices, making it more viable for customers to maintain products rather than buying newer technology. The Right to Repair Europe campaign fears that Apple's program might not have the impact it could have with proper legislation backing it up:

In order for “Self Service Repair” to actually be beneficial for consumers, it is essential for Apple to make its spare parts available at an affordable price as high costs are still the main reason why repairs do not take place today. High cost of spare parts were one of the main barriers to the widespread uptake of Apple’s Independent Repair Program (IRP) launched last year. In addition, the ordering process must be simple and fast in order to minimise the time and logistical effort necessary to undertake a repair.

As brought up by the campaign, Apple has also traditionally clamped down on third-party components, breaking things like Face ID when you don't use an original display panel. While the company has vowed to end this practice, there's nothing stopping it from reversing course in the future, with no legislation in place that forces the business to accept third-party components even if it deems them unsuitable for arbitrary reasons. And according to the Right to Repair organization, Apple is still very much actively lobbying against regulation in Europe, and things are likely not any different in other parts of the world.

Another point of contention is the fact that Apple will initially only open the program for its latest phones, the iPhone 12 and 13. It has vowed to add more devices, like M1 Macs and older iPhones, but the products that are most prone to failure are, naturally, older than that. It would be great to be able to replace the battery on an iPhone 8 or a 2016 Intel Mac that's otherwise working just fine, using genuine Apple manuals and spare parts. Since the program is just now starting up, we'll have to wait and see how Apple proceeds — older products like these might well be on its radar and it's just working on scaling things up.

Meanwhile, Android phone manufacturers like Fairphone and Teracube have long shown the industry how it's done. They assemble their products from fairly sourced or even recycled materials while trying to get everyone working in their supply chains living wages, which will hopefully help to raise the standards across the whole industry. The Fairphone 4 is actually a really good phone, even if it's just a bit bulkier and more expensive than similarly equipped handsets.

Just imagine the world we would live in if Apple were to join these companies' cause, working on reducing or eliminating exploitation in its supply chain. Sure, its profits would likely go down in the short term, but by raising wages, it might just end up with more prospective customers able to afford its products. And thanks to spare parts sales, Apple could also profit even more from existing devices than it already does.

Despite all these concerns and the potential pitfalls, Apple's program is still incredibly valuable for moving the industry as a whole to a more sustainable approach. As one of the biggest consumer-facing businesses, it often leads by example and sets de-facto standards for competitors, so I wouldn't be surprised if Samsung and Google were the next manufacturers to introduce similar programs.

