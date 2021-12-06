The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are Google's first phones running on Google-branded silicon, but across the aisle, Apple's been using its own chips for years. Last November, Apple debuted its first computers running on its own M1 chipset and promised that within two years, its entire Mac lineup would be powered by Apple silicon. According to veteran tech insider Mark Gurman, the company is on track to make good on its word — and has plans to release a low-cost 5G iPhone to compete with the likes of Google's A-series devices.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter (via MacRumors), Gurman roughly details what he anticipates Apple's 2022 will look like. Before the year is out, he says, Apple will debut five new Mac computers, each running on proprietary silicon: There'll be an updated, higher-end iMac to accompany this year's 24-inch model; a refreshed MacBook Air running on a yet-unreleased M2 chipset; a new Mac Mini; a new entry-level MacBook Pro; and a new Mac Pro.

Apple's newest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros have garnered pretty universal praise for their excellent performance, stellar displays, and a return to a more robust selection of ports — including the fan-favorite MagSafe charging port. While either of these models can be fitted with either M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, the 13-inch version saw no similar update and is currently only available with a regular M1 chip. Gurman says the upcoming entry-level model will run on the same so-called M2 chipset as the next MacBook Air.

Macs aside, Gurman expects Apple to introduce new AirPod Pros, a VR headset, and a new, 5G-compatible iPhone SE. We loved last year's model, so it should be interesting to see how that new iPhone stacks up against the upcoming Pixel 6a, which is rumored to debut rocking the same Tensor CPU that powers Google's current flagship.

