New rules in the UK about online safety are causing concern among big tech companies like Google, Meta, and now, Apple. Messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal have already indicated they might cease their services in the UK due to these rules, arguing they could compromise user privacy. Now, Apple shares the sentiment. In a recent statement, the tech giant expressed fear that these rules could force the halt of two of their popular services, FaceTime and iMessage, in the UK. Apple argues that the proposals would make the UK government "the de facto global arbiter of permissible levels of data security and encryption."

A controversial legislative change known as the Online Safety Bill has been under discussion in the UK. The bill aims to force tech companies to address harmful content on their platforms, threatening potential penalties including jail time for executives who withhold data. The bill, previously delayed during a governmental crisis and a change in Prime Minister, has been a cause of concern and vocal criticism among industry stakeholders.

As reported by The Guardian, Apple's concerns primarily revolve around 2016's Investigatory Powers Act, which allows the UK's Home Office to request access to encrypted content via a “technology capability notice.” Apple argues that proposed changes to this legislation, along with the pending Online Safety Bill, could grant the UK government unwarranted control over global security and encryption standards, especially for non-UK companies operating on a global scale.

Other major tech firms also share this apprehension. WhatsApp and Signal, along with other encrypted apps, have previously threatened to halt their operations in the UK if the Online Safety Bill becomes law. These companies argue that the bill, despite its alleged intent to protect users, might undermine the end-to-end encryption that ensures message privacy.

In response to these changes, Apple emphasized its lack of interest in building a backdoor for government access, as evidenced by its past refusal to do so for the FBI in 2016. The company argues that the proposed changes could force them to either introduce vulnerabilities into their security technologies or cease their services entirely. Such moves could have far-reaching implications for global privacy and security norms.

The proposed changes to the bill, passed recently by the House of Lords, would necessitate a report from a "skilled person" before Ofcom, the UK's communications watchdog, could order a messaging service to use "accredited technology." Privacy campaigners perceive this provision as a potential tool to coerce platforms into weakening or even removing end-to-end encryption.

As the tech industry, government, and privacy advocates continue their debates, the stakes for user privacy and digital rights remain high. The outcomes will undoubtedly influence the landscape of digital privacy, not just in the UK, but potentially on a global scale.