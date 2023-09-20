As of Fall 2023, Apple is on the 9th generation of its Apple Watch (and has introduced another Apple Watch Ultra model, continuing its more-or-less unchallenged reign as the high-end smartwatch maker. If you want a watch that instantly measures your altitude while calculating your blood-oxygen levels and playing your favorite songs, the latest Apple Watch Series offers functionality you can't get elsewhere.

But there's another facet to the Apple Watch's usability. On the software side, it depends on watchOS, the specialized platform Apple uses to provide its apps and connect it with other Apple devices using iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. We know that's a lot of OSs! But watchOS provides the best look at what today's smartwatches are capable of. Here's how watchOS works, if it can connect to an Android phone, and what new features have been added!

Apple watchOS definition

Apple Watches contain a hardware side, the Watch Series, and a software side, the watchOS, short for Watch Operating System. watchOS is the platform where all the Apple Watch's functionality and downloaded apps live.

Like Apple's other operating systems, watchOS gets annual updates to include more functionality. watchOS 10 is the latest version, announced at Apple's developers conference in 2023. The latest watchOS tends to get an earlier announcement than the new Apple Watch model, so developers have a chance to test the beta and make sure their apps still work.

The watchOS doesn't only support apps and give users an interface to work with. It also decides how apps are managed and where Watch resources go. That can have a big impact on battery life, speed, and more.

watchOS history

Apple released the first Apple Watch and watchOS in 2015, officially making the WatchKit available to developers around the same time. It was similar to iOS since the Apple Watch was designed to work closely with the iPhone, although the software has grown more unique over time.

watchOS 2 was quickly released the same year to fix issues and provide major updates for the Apple Watch release, which is why the watchOS is a generation ahead of the Apple Watch Series. Since then, watchOS has received regular annual updates, which add substantial new features. Over the past few years, we've seen innovations like:

watchOS 6 : Added a watchOS App Store and long-awaited features like a Calculator, Activity monitoring feature, and new communication options.

: Added a watchOS App Store and long-awaited features like a Calculator, Activity monitoring feature, and new communication options. watchOS 7 : This generation added sleep tracking, handwashing detection (COVID-friendly), Family Setup for older adults, and better navigation.

: This generation added sleep tracking, handwashing detection (COVID-friendly), Family Setup for older adults, and better navigation. watchOS 8 : Redesigned health apps arrived with watchOS 8, along with a Mindfulness app, Ultra Wideband support, and a new Home app.

: Redesigned health apps arrived with watchOS 8, along with a Mindfulness app, Ultra Wideband support, and a new Home app. watchOS 9: Apple added many new features for existing apps like the Health app.

Finally, the Apple Watch face has slowly become larger over the years. That allows watchOS to put more stuff on the display, so it's no surprise that watchOS 10 came with a sizable visible upgrade, allowing app icons to take up more room and display more information at once.

Primary watchOS 10 features

Apple Watch is packed with features, including unique sensors that can perform tricks even the iPhone can't, like monitoring blood oxygen, heart rate, temperature, and perhaps even blood sugar levels at a future date. watchOS manages all these capabilities in one tight UI that still allows for lots of customization when it comes to choosing apps, settings, and Watch faces.

All that compatibility and customization make it difficult to go through everything watchOS can do because there's so much of it. Many features like the Control Center, Settings, and the touchscreen controls (plus the Digital Crown) are familiar to iPhone users. So, the learning curve isn't that painful for Apple fans. In watchOS 10, we saw new features like:

Larger app notifications with Smart Stack organization to show important widget information, making more useful pop-ups that you can easily swipe through. That included updates for Weather, Stocks, Maps, Messages, and more. Developers can customize their third-party apps to provide more information on the new interface.

Lots of new Watch faces: This is a perennial addition but specifically important because of the changes watchOS 10 made with how information is conveyed.

Compatibility with cycling workouts.

Bluetooth support for a variety of external sensors, including power meters, speed sensors, and other workout-friendly devices.

New additions to the Compass app to help with hiking and similar activities, including a new Elevation view.

An updated Mindfulness app that makes it easier to log current moods and review.

A new ability to track time spent in daylight.

The NameDrop ability to immediately share contact information to a nearby iPhone with a tap.

watchOS and Android compatibility

watchOS works directly with Apple's other devices, subscriptions, and syncing. So, what's left for Android phone users? Well, not much.

You cannot pair an Apple Watch with an Android phone. There's a workaround to trick the Apple Watch into thinking it's working with an iPhone SIM card, but this method isn't reliable and results in less functionality. We only recommend getting an Apple Watch if you have an iPhone.

watchOS security

watchOS receives frequent updates to improve security, fix bugs, and increase performance. It's designed to only pair with one iPhone at a time, and when completely unpaired, all personal data on the Apple Watch is automatically erased. Bluetooth sessions are automatically protected. An Apple Watch can be set to unlock a Mac or an iPhone, while an iPhone can be set to unlock an Apple Watch automatically.

watchOS costs

watchOS is free to use and update. The only costs involved are those related to the Apple Watch Series purchase and subscription fees you may pay for iCloud services. The latest Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399 for the aluminum version and $699 for an upgraded stainless steel version.

Watch out for the latest watchOS news

watchOS is the software side of the Apple Watch, similar to iOS but made for a smaller screen with an emphasis on fitness, health, activity tracking, and other functions. Its interface is customizable through changing Watch faces, and the new Smart Stack feature lets you choose the most important apps to get widget notifications for. Because watchOS consistently gets updates with new features, there's always something else to discover. We'll keep covering the significant changes and what watchOS brings to the table for new smartwatch users.