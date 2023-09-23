Source: Apple Apple Watch Series 9 Impressive features and battery life The Apple Watch Series 9 offers a bright new display with enhanced tracking and fitness features. It's powered by the S9 SiP, which allows for greater device tracking through the use of ultra-wideband. Apple also brings the new Double Tap gesture to the Series 9. It lets you interact with apps one-handed by tapping your index finger and thumb together. Pros Better battery life Enhanced 2,000 nits brightness Double Tap feature Cons Aluminum build Expensive $399 at Apple

With Apple showing off its shiny new Watch Series 9, many customers may be considering an upgrade of their smartwatch. While the Series 9 features some impressive enhancements, it’s not the only smartwatch in the marketplace, and if you’re using an Android phone, the experience is not a pleasant one.

Meanwhile, Google’s first attempt at a Pixel Watch has shortcomings, but if you’re committed to Android, it may be your best choice. However, if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem, the Watch Series 9 might do enough to keep you there. Let’s look at some of the key benefits of both.

Price, availability, and specs

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available through Apple and other retailers. It comes in several versions with different build materials. The aluminum Series 9 starts at $399 for the 41mm Wi-Fi only version. It comes in case finishes of Silver, Starlight, Midnight, Pink, and (Product)Red. If you’re looking for the larger 45mm or LTE versions, those will run you an extra $30 and $100, respectively. The premium stainless steel Series 9 will set you back $699.

Alternatively, the Google Pixel Watch is available through Google and Best Buy starting at $349. It’s available only in stainless steel and a 41mm case size, although an LTE version is offered for an additional $50. You can purchase a Pixel Watch in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Polished Silver.



Apple Watch Series 9 Google Pixel Watch Display 430x352 (41mm), 484x396(45mm) Always-On Retina OLED display 1.6-inch 384 x 384 AMOLED, Always On Display CPU S9 SiP Exynos 9110 SoC, Cortex M33 co-processor Storage 64GB 32GB Connectivity GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, dual-band, 5.3, A2DP, LE, Cellular (optional) 4G LTE, UMTS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Software watchOS 10 Wear OS 3.5 Health sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2, VO2max, temperature (body) Optical heart rate sensor, Multipurpose electrical sensor, Blood oxygen sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Altimeter, Compass Weight 42.3g (41mm), 51.5g (45mm) 36g

Design and display

Even though there will be some significant differences later on, the build of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Google Pixel Watch are both top-notch. I love the stainless steel case on the Pixel Watch, and the precision machining oozes quality that belies its price point. It feels excellent against the wrist, and 36g is relatively light for a stainless steel build.

While I prefer the build materials of the Pixel Watch, the aluminum frame on the base Apple Watch is no slouch. It feels premium, and while neither case can take too much of a beating, they hold up fairly well for daily use. I also like that Apple keeps watch bands compatible for more than one generation. So, if you currently own an Apple Watch Series 3 watch or newer, your band will work on the Apple Watch Series 9 (provided you get a similar watch face size).

As for the Pixel Watch, Google added a proprietary connector that sits flush against the case. It looks amazing and contributes to the minimalist aesthetic of the watch. If you want to use other bands, adapters are available to fit regular watch bands to your Pixel Watch, or various third-party bands use Google's connector.

I’ve never had an issue with the Gorilla Glass on the Pixel Watch or the IonX Glass on the Apple Watch. I would prefer the sapphire crystal of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but I would not have concerns about daily wearing either watch.

It may seem silly to mention, but one of the biggest differences in display between the Pixel Watch and Apple Watch is the shape. I can appreciate, even prefer, the aesthetic of a round watch face, but it does hinder content and notifications. The square face of the Apple Watch is much better for Instagram scrolls and message reading. On the other hand, I find that too much of the screen is lost on the Pixel Watch’s round face, with messages and notifications only fully visible at or around the center of the watch. It’s unfortunate, but the apps we use were designed for use on square displays, and content just looks better — and you see more of it — on the Apple Watch.

Apple would never dare label a display something as pedestrian as “OLED,” but that’s essentially what the Super Retina panel on the Apple Watch Series 9 is. Compared to the OLED on the Pixel Watch, both are vibrant with good color reproduction and contrast.

I know everyone will headline the 2,000 nits brightness of the Apple Watch Series 9, yet its more impressive feature is that the display can go down to 1 nit. If you wear your watch overnight or in dark environments, your eyes will thank you for the extra versatility of the Apple Watch’s display. By contrast, the Pixel Watch display maxes out at 1,000 nits. It seems like a significant difference, and spec-wise, it is, but the Pixel Watch display is still perfectly viewable in daylight, and I’ve never been disappointed by its brightness.

Software and performance

As you’d expect, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Pixel Watch exist in rather different ecosystems, resulting in a varied software experience. Wear OS 3.5 is a significant upgrade from previous generations and runs well on the Pixel Watch. While Wear OS has been frustrating to use in the past, I like the changes Google has made, and app performance is noticeably better. If you own a Pixel phone, the decision to purchase a Pixel Watch becomes easy, as pairing and tracking are seamless between the watch and phone. The Pixel Watch is powered by the Exynos 9110 SoC, which is snappy with good performance. I’ve never had an instance where the processing power of the Pixel Watch limited an app, which is quite impressive.

Apple’s new S9 SiP chip (unfortunate naming) brings a few new features to the Apple Watch Series 9. For one, the Ultra Wideband capabilities allow advanced tracking, which helps you find a lost Apple product down to just a few feet. Your Apple Watch will also give haptic and visual feedback once you get close to your lost item. In addition, watchOS 10 adds the Double Tap gesture for watch navigation. By tapping your index finger and thumb together, you can control the main action button of an app. A simple tap can answer or end a call, pause and play music on Spotify, or start or stop a workout. It’s an incredible feature and adds functionality to the watch for one-handed use.

Health and activity tracking

Much was made of Google’s integration with Fitbit for the Pixel Watch. And while I do love the way the apps work, I wish the marriage was a little more seamless. For instance, not all the necessary apps required for the available features were initially present on the watch. I found myself sifting through installed apps to see if all the heart-monitoring capabilities were available, as they were featured in different places.

Once set up, the tracking sensors work as they should, and I used Google Fit more than anything. A feature I especially love is how Google Fit breaks down data points and offers suggestions for improvement. Pixel Watch includes sensors for heart rate, ECG heart data, and blood oxygen. It can also track your sleep and give information on different sleep stages. Overall, the tracking experience on the Pixel Watch is good, although I wish it were more centralized.

The Apple Health app meshes beautifully with the Apple Watch Series 9. With the new tracking capabilities, Apple enhanced the information you can get on your watch, specifically during cycling. You can get information about heart rate zones, speed, and distance at a glance. Mental health is tracked as well, with mood logging and calming exercises.

In addition to the sensors found on the Pixel Watch, the Apple Watch Series 9 also detects body temperature and can alert you to any changes — helpful for ovulation tracking. And like the rest of the Apple ecosystem, your Apple Watch and iPhone work well together, giving you clear and actionable health information in the phone app.

Battery

Apple and Google quote similar battery life estimates for the Watch Series 9 and Pixel Watch, claiming a full day’s use, but the real-life experience differs. I struggle to get through an entire day with the Pixel Watch, and if you start logging exercises or use apps heavily, the experience is sub-par. Stick to notifications and telling the time, and you’ll be alright, but anything else, and you’ll have to top off before the end of the day.

By contrast, I can often get through an entire day with room to spare on my Apple Watch, and I expect that experience to carry forward to the Series 9. While neither battery will stand up to heavy use over the course of a day, for fitness and sleep tracking, the Apple Watch Series 9 should have the edge.

Which is right for you?

As I said at the beginning, the decision between Apple Watch and Pixel Watch primarily comes down to which smartphone is currently resting in your pocket. If you have an Android, the Pixel Watch is the clear choice. Similarly, if you have an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 is far and away the better decision (it also helps that the Pixel Watch doesn’t support the iPhone). But, if I take ecosystems out of the conversation, I believe the Series 9 is the better overall product with better battery life, a more versatile display, and more impressive features.

However, if you have a Pixel or other Android device, I would not be disappointed owning a Pixel Watch. Aside from the battery life, the Pixel Watch experience is pleasant, and it features a premium build at a decent price point.