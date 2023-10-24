Allow me to let you in on a little secret. Despite the fact that my position as the Phones Editor of an Android-focused website means I'm almost always carrying an Android phone (or two, or three) in my pockets, my wrist is usually adorned with an Apple Watch. After more than half a decade across three different Android wearables — dating back to the first-gen Moto 360 — I first picked up the Apple Watch Series 5 in 2020, finally giving in after Google seem bored with its own platform.

The Series 9 is my first upgrade since that initial purchase, and the first LTE-connected wearable I've bothered to connect with a cellular plan. It's the smartwatch you'll find me wearing most days, aside from some brief breaks to try out new hardware from Samsung or Google. It's not something I'd tell any Android user to buy, but considering Google's renewed interest in Wear OS, the Apple Watch is absolutely something worth giving some attention — even if most readers are likely to grab a second-gen Pixel Watch instead.

Source: Apple Apple Watch Series 9 Staff Pick 8 / 10 The Apple Watch Series 9 is only a serious contender for those iOS users out there, but if you're looking for a smartwatch that syncs with your iPhone, you'll be lucky enough to use one of the best on the market. Case Material Glass front, ceramic/sapphire crystal back, aluminum or stainless steel frame Display 430x352 (41mm), 484x396(45mm) Always-On Retina OLED display CPU S9 SiP Storage 64GB Connectivity GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, dual-band, 5.3, A2DP, LE, Cellular (optional) Software watchOS 10 Health sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2, VO2max, temperature (body) Weight 42.3g (41mm), 51.5g (45mm) Pros Big, bright display

Great fitness features

Excellent battery life

Snoopy watch faces (!) Cons Lack of customization

Some WatchOS quirks

If you're reading this, it probably doesn't work with your phone $399 at Apple $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy

What's good about the Apple Watch Series 9?

Granted, I haven't spent any time with Garmin's lineup of runner-focused wearables (I'd love, I just haven't had the chance), but the Apple Watch remains the best fitness tracker I've tried to date. From dedicated trackers like the Fitbit Charge 5 or Whoop's display-less band to Android watches like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the first-gen Pixel Watch, I've given Android-supported gadgets a lot of time on my wrist over the last several years. Unfortunately, none of them have fully won me over.

It's difficult to verify how accurate tracking is on all of these devices, Apple exceeds in once crucial space. I've never seen a reading that seems inaccurate — calorie counts, tracked runs, heart rates, they never seem out of whack. For comparison, only Samsung's wearables have delivered that same sense of reliability, where looking at your stats never makes you scratch your head. Google allegedly improved its Fitbit stats on the latest Pixel Watch, but it's difficult to trust them after how poor the initial experience was just one year ago.

Apple also makes its data easy to read, and with the extra-bright display on the Series 9, quickly checking my heart rate or pace is easier than ever. Samsung matches this brightness on its latest watches, but it's still excellent to see these two companies constantly trying to match each other — makes each wearable better than the last.

Smartwatch apps are pretty excellent on the Apple Watch, and they've never felt snappier than on Series 9. Everything feels quick and snappy, whether I'm launching into a workout, checking the forecast, or playing a song. In fact, Apple Music's redesign as part of WatchOS 10 feels more like an iPod than ever before — I'm in love with the cover art-focused design rolled out here. On-device Siri is also a lifesaver, making Apple's mediocre voice assistant something I'm more likely to use.

Battery life is excellent on the Apple Watch Series 9. This year's device offers the first meaningful silicon upgrade in years, and it shows. The only time I head to bed with less than 50 percent remaining is when I've used LTE to stream music or podcasts to the watch while on a run — that combination of media playback, GPS tracking, and cellular streaming can really drain the battery.

Thankfully, the included fast charger is rated to reach 80 percent in just an hour, meaning you can gain back whatever you lost in about the time it takes to grab a post-workout shower.

This last bit is entirely subjective, but no matter how many (pretty excellent) watch faces Google adds to the Pixel Watch, none of them feature dozens of unique animations featuring Snoopy from Peanuts. Point, Apple.

What's bad about the Apple Watch Series 9?

It's not all good, of course. For one, the Apple Watch doesn't work with Android. Obviously, in my perfect world, I could pair this watch with any phone I wanted, whether it was a foldable like the OnePlus Open or the excellent experience Google delivers with the Pixel 8 Pro. Apple's ecosystem is what it is, though, and I don't think it's worth lingering on this point too long in lieu of addressing other shortcomings with the Series 9, and the Watch lineup as a whole.

First things first: the design. There's no doubt in my mind that "bad" is the wrong word for what the Apple Watch looks like. More than anything, it's boring, using the same basic look and feel from nearly a decade ago. Nearly every year we see rumors of a refreshed design, before those claims quickly disappear ahead of launch.

If you haven't noticed, much of what I praised about the Series 9 isn't its hardware, but the software. I truly think Google and Samsung are running circles around Apple when it comes to general look and feel. It's surprising to see Apple so locked into the "wrist computer" design — it's just not like them. Android wearable manufacturers seemingly have a patent on smartwatches that look like actual watches, and if that's your style, you won't find it here.

Apple does use its square displays to their advantage in various ways — not least of which are the complications often pushed to each respective corner — but it's still an acquired taste. The Pixel Watch can blend into a nice outfit; the Apple Watch can't help but awkwardly stand out.

That's not to say WatchOS doesn't have room to grow. Apple gave its wearable operating system a massive overhaul this year, and as I mentioned, it's mostly for the better, but trying to remember every shortcut and gesture gives me a headache. Okay, clicking the crown opens my app list, but what does the power button do again? Do I swipe up or down for notifications? At least Apple Pay is now kept behind the same hardware shortcut on the iPhone.

And I really wish this thing was a little cheaper. I paid nearly $600 for the 45mm LTE model — although I got $90 back after my Series 5 trade-in was verified — and frankly, I don't see why Apple's wearables cost so much more than anything from Samsung or Google. It feels purely like a monopoly tax based on the lack of options iPhone users have for wearables, and I hate it.

Also, the apps list is terrible on WatchOS. You'll either need to choose between an unorganized grid of app icons or an alphabetical list that takes ages to scroll through — there's literally no winning.

Should you buy it?

If you have an iPhone and you want a smartwatch, absolutely — what else were you planning to buy? If you're an Android user (and, you know, I assume you are), of course you shouldn't buy an Apple Watch. I love this thing, but I also have a desk covered in various smartphones from the past twelve months, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max. My incredibly niche position allows me to pick and choose the wearable I want that best fits my life, even if it's often not synced to the phone I'm using as my daily driver (thus, the LTE model).

WearOS is in a much better place than it was when I first tried the Apple Watch nearly four years ago, but WatchOS is still my go-to pick for the best wearable platform around. From the excellent first-party watch faces to the endless offerings for fitness tracking, there's plenty to like here for iOS users, even if converts may miss the customization Wear OS brought to the table.

If there's one takeaway Google needs to learn from the Apple Watch, it's consistency. For nine generations, Apple has stuck to the same watch bands, the same charger, and the same core design. And although that could change with a theoretical Apple Watch X in 2024, it's already more than can be said for the second-gen Pixel Watch. The reliability that Apple users have come to expect from their preferred phone maker is second to none; I only hope we see Google catch up in the coming years.