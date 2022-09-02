The Apple Watch is probably one of, if not the best, smartwatches on the market. The best Android-compatible smartwatches aren't too far behind, and now more than ever, give the Apple Watch a run for its money. However, the polished design and seamless connectivity between the Apple Watch and Apple's ecosystem make it stand out. You're also locked into the Apple ecosystem if you want to use an Apple Watch.

Can you use an Apple Watch with an Android phone?

Yes, you can use an Apple Watch independently of an iPhone, but there are some major caveats. In this guide we'll cover how to pair your Apple Watch with an Android smartphone, features Android users will not have access to, and why a Wear OS smartwatch like the Google Pixel Watch.

Fair warning: Your Apple Watch will lose some functionality

While you can pair your Apple Watch with an Android phone, you will lose out on a lot of the Watch's functionality. The Apple Watch is designed to sync with an iPhone, so certain apps may not work right (or at all) while using the Watch with an Android device.

iMessages work fine when sent from the watch, but SMS messages tend to fail. However, you should be fine if you message using an app like Telegram. You can still use the Apple Watch's fitness and health monitoring apps, but they won't sync with your Android device. If you're set on using an Apple Watch on Android, there is only one workaround.

What will I need to make my Apple Watch work on my Android phone?

You will need a few things to make the two devices work together. First, you need an iPhone (at least an iPhone 6) and a cellular Apple Watch. You will want the cellular model to make and receive phone calls and text messages independently of your iPhone. You'll also need to transfer your SIM card into an iPhone during the initial steps.

If you have an iPhone 13 or an older iPhone, you need a SIM card tool to take out and transfer the physical SIM card between your devices. You'll need to make sure your Android phone and iPhone use the same sized physical SIM card. All modern iPhones and most modern Android phones use a nano SIM card, but not all Android phones do. Some Android devices may use a micro SIM card. If you want to use an iPhone 14, you'll need to use a virtual eSIM card on your Android phone that you can transfer to the iPhone.

The moral of the story here is to check the SIM card compatibility before continuing.

How to set up an Apple Watch to work with an Android phone

Once you have all the items you need, follow these steps:

Pair your Apple Watch with an iPhone that's logged into your iCloud account. This step is necessary to connect the device with your phone number and download any apps you want on the Apple Watch. Make sure your SIM card is in the iPhone before turning on the Apple Watch. Turn on both devices and hold them near each other, then a new pairing screen appears. You can also go to the Watch app and select Pair New Watch. Select Set Up for Myself. 2 Images Close A swirling blue circle appears on the Apple Watch, and the Viewfinder camera opens on your iPhone. Center the phone over the device so that the Viewfinder captures the image, and the devices begin syncing. Select Get to Know Your Watch to learn more about how the watch works and select apps. 2 Images Close Turn off all of your devices. Transfer your SIM card from the iPhone to the Android phone. Turn on your Android device and let it connect to your cellular network, then turn on the Apple Watch.

At this point, your Apple Watch should be able to receive calls and send messages, even though your primary number is now connected to an Android device. Your Apple Watch and Android phone aren't connected, but you can use the watch's basic functions without an iPhone. If you have trouble with messaging or phone calls, you may need to re-pair the device with your iPhone and update it.

A Wear OS smartwatch will serve you better

Although you can use an Apple Watch with your Android phone, setting your watch up is tedious, and you lose a lot of its functionality. If you want the full-fledged smartwatch experience with your Android device, give the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or the Google Pixel Watch a try. Once you decide on your watch, check out these tips and tricks to make the most of your WearOS experience.

