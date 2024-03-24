The Department of Justice serves Apple a whopper of an antitrust suit, the consequences of which will take years to suss out and reverberate with impacts on competitors, developers, and consumers. So, what do we see from the shores of Android? The Android Police podcast is all about insights this week, some of them from our interview with Eric Migikovsky of Beeper and Pebble fame. And then we get broken down by a hilariously bad Moto G that should've been kept back in the dusty drawers of 2015.

02:03 | US v. Apple

38:21 | Didn't Moto Have a Good Year?

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0