Wear OS watches have made a strong comeback, thanks to the combined effort of Google and Samsung. You can now get stylish and feature-packed Wear OS watches from several Android manufacturers. Despite several options and using a Google Pixel Watch 2 as my primary smartwatch for over 1.5 years, I prefer the Apple Watch over Wear OS watches. Apple's smartwatch delivers an experience that the best Android smartwatches cannot match.

5 Superior hardware and features

Apple Watch is the complete package

You can get Wear OS smartwatches in multiple sizes and designs from different manufacturers. But all have drawbacks, faltering in one key area or another. For example, the OnePlus Watch 3 stands out with its almost week-long battery life, but its health tracking features and the accuracy of the collected data are not as good as the Apple Watch. Its software support timeline is also relatively short, with OnePlus promising two major OS updates.

It's the same story with Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup. The Galaxy Watch 7 series packs powerful internals and a more accurate health sensor. However, it does not offer a clean Wear OS experience like the Pixel Watch. Also, its charging speeds are relatively slow, with a full top-up from empty taking almost 90 minutes. Despite Samsung being one of the biggest players in the Wear OS smartwatch space, you can only get the Galaxy Watch 7 with an aluminum casing.

This contrasts with the Apple Watch, which excels in nearly every aspect, making it the "perfect" smartwatch. You get a wearable with a big and super-bright screen, a sleek and durable design that withstands being submerged in up to 50m water, and accurate health tracking. The wearable also packs a depth gauge you won't find in any Wear OS smartwatch.

It supports fast charging, powering an empty cell to 80% in 30 minutes, with a quick eight-minute top-up enough for up to eight hours of sleep tracking. If that's not enough, Apple offers the Series 10 in a variety of shades, with options for aluminum and titanium casings.

There's no point in comparing the Apple Watch's S10 SiP with the Qualcomm chip found in recent Wear OS watches. The former is more powerful and packs a 4-core Neural Engine for on-device voice processing for a better experience.

4 Wider third-party accessory ecosystem

Accessory makers love the Apple Watch

One underrated aspect of owning an Apple Watch is gaining access to a third-party accessory ecosystem. You'll find plenty of third-party Apple Watch cases, chargers, and watch bands on Amazon. That's not the case with Wear OS watches.

2-in-1 or 3-in-1 charging stands for the Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch are so limited that you can count them on one hand. Things are worse if you have a Wear OS watch from OnePlus or Mobvoi, with almost no options available for them. In contrast, top accessory brands like Spigen, Belkin, and others offer a range of convenient charging stands designed for the Apple Watch and iPhones.

It's not only about charging stands. Accessory makers release innovative and premium new watch bands only for the Apple Watch, with Wear OS mostly not being on their roadmap. For example, Nomad launched a glow-in-the-dark Sport Band earlier this year, but it was only available for the Apple Watch.

3 Apple Watch ages better than Wear OS watches

Longer software support