After months of leaks, Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 16 series at its Glowtime Event. The new flagship smartphone competes directly with the Google Pixel 9 series and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, bringing a host of new hardware and software (read AI) features. Interestingly, this time, Apple seems particularly focused on encouraging Android users to make the switch, as highlighted multiple times during the keynote and through the dedicated "Switch from Android" section on its website.

Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro pages feature a dedicated "Switch from Android to iPhone" tab, sitting right up there with the other main tabs like Specs, Overview, and Pricing. While this isn't entirely new — it was also present on the iPhone 15 Pro's page at launch — iPhone 16's "Switch from Android" page shows how easy it is to make the jump.

The page puts carrier and trade-in deals front and center, making the transition more appealing. There is, however, a minor error in the trade-in deal mentioned on the website, stating "up to $95 off," but the actual trade-in page offers much more significant savings: up to $390 off for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and $285 off for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Apple wants you to make the switch

The page then highlights other key features of the iPhone 16, such as Apple Intelligence — Apple's take on AI — which could convince Android users already familiar with AI features to switch to an iPhone. It also highlights the Move to iOS app for easy data transfer and emphasizes the iPhone 16's durability and battery life.

Additionally, the page highlights iOS 18's new customization options — a feature long enjoyed by Android users — and the inclusion of the USB-C port on the iPhone 16, a standard that most Android phones have used for over five years. It also focuses on the superior video quality of the iPhone 16, something that most Android smartphone owners have criticized.

In addition to the dedicated "Switch from Android" tab, Apple also talked about how easy it would be to switch to the iPhone 16 on stage. During the keynote, Apple showcased how Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence, can guide users step-by-step through basic tasks like deleting duplicate photos. This would make it easier for new users (read: those switching from Android) to quickly learn and use the essential functions of their new iPhone.

While Apple holds a significant share of the US market (with around 60% market share), Android still dominates globally, with 70% of users. It seems Apple is making a strong push to convince these Android users to switch to the iPhone. The new iPhone 16 series will be available for pre-order starting Friday, September 13, and will hit store shelves on September 20.