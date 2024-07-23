Now that some of the best Android phones have the processing power to run flagship gaming titles, we need to determine whether they should. Android typically pushes boundaries, trying new concepts and giving consumers the ultimate level of choice, but it's Apple that's spearheading the emergence of AAA games on mobile with games like Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, and Assassin's Creed Mirage.

I don't know why Google doesn't seem interested in bringing highly-sought games to the Play Store, but after attending a gaming showcase with Apple last week, I got an idea of why game developers might be more eager to port their games to iOS instead; for the most part, it comes down to convenience and opportunity. But only time will tell if this high-end gaming push on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS will last.

Game developers are choosing iOS, not Android

Apple has a few high-profile releases already, and more are locked in

First, let's review how AAA gaming is going so far on the iPhone, and where it's headed. Games like Resident Evil Village and Assassin's Creed Mirage are already available on the iPhone and iPad.

Titles like Village and Mirage require the latest hardware. In most cases, the A17 Pro system-on-a-chip in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is required to run AAA games. For the iPad, an M-series chip (or the new M4 only) is often required. Their success has been called into question, however, with a report from Appmagic (via MobileGamer.biz) arguing that "AAA releases are underperforming."

I'd push back on that claim. Regardless of how many games Capcom or Ubisoft are selling, I would argue that it's impressive these titles are available on the iPhone at all. It's also important to remember that AAA games are a new foray for the iPhone and the App Store, and it'll take time for them to catch on with customers.

Additionally, the number of users that can take advantage of these games is quite slim — when more iPhones are released with support for these demanding games, it's possible that sales will grow.

Right now, the most important thing Apple can do in the mobile space is keep up the momentum, and it seems like the company is doing just that; a Resident Evil 2 remake is in development, and Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch on the iPad the same day it releases on other platforms. Game developers — at least a few of the big ones — are buying into Apple's vision of a mobile gaming future.

It's all about the unified gaming platform

Apple wants to make it easy for developers to port their games to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS

So, what's making developers choose iOS, iPadOS, and macOS? In part, it's because Apple makes it an easy choice for developers to port their games to its platforms. The company has a software tool called Game Porting Toolkit, which was initially used to port Windows games to the Mac. Now, with Game Porting Toolkit 2, developers can port their DirectX PC game to macOS, then port that macOS game to iOS.

To be clear, there's more to the process than that, but the toolkit is intended to be a low-effort way for developers to test how ports of their games run on Apple platforms; ideally, developers would go back and optimize their games. Still, the appeal here is obvious, as it can save weeks of effort to take a Windows game and turn it into an iOS game, and no similar process exists for Android, making it a costlier endeavor.

This creates what Apple calls the "unified gaming platform." It's the idea that iPhones, iPads, and Macs are all one platform, so by developing for one, you're developing for all — a developer would need to make games for Android, consoles, and Windows separately. However, it can reach a massive number of devices and customers by developing for Apple's unified gaming platform.

A company like Capcom or Ubisoft could port their game to Android or iOS, but by choosing iOS, they'd benefit from getting iPadOS and macOS support as a nice bonus.

Will Apple's mobile gaming plan catch on?

It's a lucrative concept for developers, but consumers need to buy in

It's clear that Apple is doing a lot to entice game developers to make games for the iPhone and iPad. The question is whether that will last, and the answer ultimately depends on consumers.

There's a reason some app developers focus their efforts on iOS more than Android, and it goes beyond just gaming. There are a billion active Apple devices, and Apple users aren't afraid to spend money on apps, games, or in-app purchases. In 2022, an independent study found that the App Store created $1.1 trillion in revenue for developers. Yes, trillion.

If even a fraction of iPhone users decide to buy a AAA game or two, it could be a nice revenue stream for game developers. However, we still don't know if people want to play these demanding games on their phones and tablets. When we asked Android users this question, over half of them said they wouldn't buy modern console games on their phone.

The bar for developing games for the iPhone is lower, because it's not just the iPhone that needs to be successful. There's also the iPad and Mac, and desktop sales could be enough to justify releasing ports to mobile devices. It all comes back to the Game Porting Toolkit and the unified gaming platform: if it's easy to port games to Apple platforms, why not give it a shot?

Still, I'm skeptical. I love handheld gaming, but that's why I own a Steam Deck and an Asus ROG Ally. If I decide to play games on my iPhone or iPad, it's through a cloud gaming service like Xbox Cloud Gaming or Nvidia's GeForce Now. I think the industry is headed toward cloud gaming and game streaming, and that might make on-device AAA mobile gaming less appealing.

For now, it feels like Apple is decisively ahead of Google. It's true that Android users aren't really missing out since AAA mobile gaming is in its early stages, but if it catches on, Android will be behind the curve. Google should take notes from Apple and make it easier for developers to bring their games to the Android platform, and any integration or compatibility with ChromeOS or Windows would be beneficial.

If Google can't compete, Android fans should get used to seeing the latest and greatest games going to the iPhone exclusively.