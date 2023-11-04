Apple's Wallet is a one-stop iPhone destination for all kinds of payment and pass information. That can include quick payments at stores, transportation passes of all kinds, and tickets. But as time goes by, some passes and payments in the Apple Wallet can grow outdated. That leads to clutter and potentially some security hazards, so it makes sense to clear anything you don't need out of the Wallet.

Welcome to our guide on how to remove things from the Apple Wallet, if it works on an Android phone, and what it takes to get that clearing job done.

How to remove passes and credit cards from Apple Wallet

Removing a pass on your iPhone — no matter which kind you want to get rid of — is a simple process with the right steps. Here's what you'll do.

You need your iPhone to do these steps. The Wallet and its features are only available on iPhone iOS, no other devices. Make sure everything is updated, then start.

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. The Wallet's home screen includes a list of cards and passes you added, including those you may have scanned or those ported in from other apps you may use, like JetBlue. Select the pass or card you want to delete. In the upper-right corner, select the three-dot icon to access the More menu. Select Pass or Card Details from the menu. Select Remove Pass or Remove Card. The option is a highlighted button. 2 Images Close Confirm that you want to remove the entry in Apple Wallet.

How do expired passes work in Apple Wallet?

Close

You don't have to deal with the clutter from every pass or ticket you downloaded. Apple has a hiding system that banishes old passes, particularly single-use passes, from view after they've been used.

However, hiding the passes doesn't permanently delete them. They're still available on Apple Wallet and may contain personal information you want to minimize. To do that, scroll to the bottom of the Wallet app and find a small button there that says View Expired Passes with the number of passes left in the hidden list.

Select the button, and you can view all those passes. Tap any pass, and you'll see more information along with the option to delete it.

You can visit settings for the Apple Wallet and turn off the option to Hide Expired Passes, although this adds to the clutter unless you stay on top of deleting everything.

Does removing passes from Apple Wallet work on an Apple Watch?

Yes, in that syncing takes care of any problems. Delete the passes or cards from your iPhone, and updates carry that change over to the Apple Watch. Make sure both devices are updated before making your changes.

On the other hand, don't delete a pass from your iPhone that you still want to use on your Apple Watch. There's a good chance it will be removed from your Watch, so you'll need to leave it in.

Does the Apple Wallet work on Android?

Not really. There isn't easy access that lets you use the Apple Wallet or Apple Pay on an Android device. It's all connected to Apple's ecosystem. You can't even use the Apple Credit Card with an Android phone, as it requires the Apple Wallet. So, this is an Apple-only feature for most purposes.

A variety of apps act as hubs for all kinds of digital wallets, like WalletPasses, that can technically be workarounds. However, it's hard to guarantee that these will support Apple Wallet even if they have done so in the past. You can try using them to access wallet information from Apple Wallet on other devices, but it's far from a perfect fix. Still, there is a Google Wallet if you prefer to use that.

Apple's Wallet is now cleared for use

Now you're ready to clear out your Apple Wallet! Remember to keep your payment options updated and clear out passes or tickets you no longer need. If you stored this info in other digital wallets, you may want to update them. And while you're at it, look at our guide on updating your bank accounts with 2FA or two-factor authentication to prevent unpleasant surprises.