Here's the difference between Apple and Google help you to protect your data

Apple announced three new security features to protect user data in December 2022. These features safeguard iMessage, Apple ID, and iCloud data against external threats. This program comes nearly three years after Google launched its Advanced Protection Program that provides similar protections and is meant for individuals and organizations vulnerable to online attacks.

Although Apple users have been able to use Google's Advanced Protection Program for years, and Apple has steadily increased data protections for its customers, its latest features up the gambit.

What's the goal of Apple's and Google's programs?

These data protection programs are a step above the simple steps you should take to protect your digital privacy. Both services use end-to-end encryption and physical security keys to reduce the possibility of unauthorized users accessing your account to a minimum.

While anyone can sign up for both programs, everyday users might find the extra steps unnecessary. The services are targeted toward journalists, activists, business executives, election officials, and diplomats. It's for anyone who carries extremely sensitive data on their device.

If you only use your iCloud or Google Drive storage for storing pictures of your cats, you probably won't need these services. While both are technically free, the requirement to buy a physical key can be off-putting for some.

However, in an era where passwords are increasingly obsolete, these programs are becoming more valuable, even for those not at an elevated risk of targeted online attacks. According to the Identity Theft Resource Center's 2021 Data Breach Report, the number of data breaches is at an all-time high.

Physical security keys offer an extra layer of protection

While aspects of both programs differ significantly, the area where they are identical is the need for a security key to sign in to your Apple or Google account.

A physical security key is the best way to secure online accounts. This key is a form of two-factor authentication that you can pick up for less than $60. It makes it nearly impossible for malicious actors to access your account in a phishing scam, as your hardware key is needed every time you sign in to an associated account.

A physical security key is the simplest and most effective way to authenticate account access. Many apps and services offer optional 2FA access, but you will be required to use one only under these data protection programs.

What's in the Google Advanced Protection Program?

Our detailed guide on Google's Advanced Protection Program delves into the nitty-gritty of the program, but its core features are easy to understand. The Advanced Protection umbrella covers three main areas: physical security keys, download checks, and preventing unverified account access.

Stringent checks on downloads

Safe Browsing on Google Chrome is available outside the Advanced Protection Program. It's a way to keep you safe without violating your privacy. You'll see it in action when Chrome warns you that a page might be dangerous.

The Advanced Protection program takes this to the next level by performing extra checks on downloads. Potentially harmful files are flagged, and your Android phone can only download from verified app stores (for example, the Play Store).

This is the most significant difference from Apple's program, which performs none of these checks.

Only verified apps can access your Google Account data

Advanced Protection only allows Google and verified third-party apps access to your Google Account data, and only with your permission. This may prevent you from signing up for new apps that request access to your Google account's data. The result is that malicious actors cannot impersonate third parties to access your account data.

Google's Advanced Protection Program ensures malicious actors can't access your data through your Google account, downloads, or browsing activity. However, the slow adoption of RCS means that Google Messages isn't a reliable way of communicating securely. If you sign up for Google's Advanced Protection Program, we recommend using one of the best encrypted messaging apps to round out your security.

What's in the Apple Advanced Data Protection program?

Source: Apple

Beyond requiring a security key for Apple ID, Apple offers two more features to protect your online data.

Two services have not been launched worldwide yet. Security Keys and iMessage Verification will be available globally in early 2023. Advanced Data Protection for iCloud will be available to U.S. users by the end of 2022 (Beta Software Program members can access it now) and globally in early 2023.

iMessage includes end-to-end encryption, but this new feature adds an additional layer of security to conversations. Users of the service can choose to verify that they are only messaging people they intend to. Members of a conversation that both have the service receive an automatic alert if someone breaches the servers and eavesdrops on their conversation. You can also compare a verification code in person or via Facetime or a secure call.

While this is a fantastic way to protect your messages, both recipients must use iMessage while signing up for the program. To securely communicate with an Android user, you'll need to use another encrypted messaging app like WhatsApp.

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

In case of a data breach, this service protects most of your iCloud data via end-to-end encryption. With Advanced Data Protection, these services are covered via end-to-end encryption in addition to the services already covered.

Advanced Data Protection does NOT cover iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar.

Which service is better?

Google's Advanced Protection Program and Apple's suite of protection features offer great ways to protect your data. While Android users can't use Apple's services, Apple users may want to take the time to read the fine print of both options.

Both companies offer valuable data protection tools for their users, but they can't cover all apps and services. Here's how to activate two-factor authentication on all your accounts.