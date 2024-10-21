There are plenty of excellent streaming devices, like the Google TV Streamer and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Still, the Apple TV remains one of the best options, especially for those invested in the Apple ecosystem. You can take your experience to the next level with a few hidden features. Here are the Apple TV tips and tricks you'll need to get the most from your device.

9 Organize apps into folders

Group your apps into folders for an organized home screen

Unlike Android TV, Apple TV's tvOS doesn't have an app launcher. All your apps display on the home screen. Apps appear in the order they're installed, with the latest apps at the bottom. This can clutter your home screen, especially if you install several apps and games. You can organize your apps into folders for easy navigation and to keep things tidy.

Long press the app icon you want to move into a folder. Select Move to and choose New Folder if creating one for the first time. You'll see the new folder and can rename it. To add more apps to the folder, click and hold the app, select Move to, and choose the folder's name.

8 Change the TV button action to the home screen

Set the TV button to bring you back to the home screen

By default, the TV button on the Apple TV remote opens the Apple TV app, which isn't convenient for many users. You can remap this button to take you to the home screen. Here's how to change it:

Open Settings. Go to Remotes and Devices. Move the selector to the TV Button and tap it once to switch from the Apple TV App to Home Screen.

7 Quickly switch between apps

Quickly jump between recently used apps

If you jump between apps on your Apple TV, there's a quick way to do it without returning to the home screen each time. Switch between your recently used apps, saving time and making multitasking efficient. Here's how:

Double press the TV button on your remote. You'll see a carousel of your recently used apps. Use the trackpad to swipe left or right and select the app you want to switch to.

6 Change the on-screen keyboard layout

Adjust the keyboard layout for faster, more convenient typing

Typing on the default Apple TV keyboard, which arranges letters and numbers linearly, can be slow to navigate. While using your iPhone to input text is an option, switch to a grid layout for the on-screen keyboard to make typing fast and efficient. Here's how to change the keyboard layout:

Go to Settings. Select General. Tap Keyboard Layout. Select Grid.

5 Find your Apple TV remote using your iPhone

Lost your remote? Use your iPhone to locate it in seconds

Losing your Apple TV remote can be frustrating, but when your iPhone is nearby, you can easily find it. Thanks to Apple's seamless ecosystem integration, your iPhone can help locate your missing Apple TV remote. To find your Apple TV remote using your iPhone, follow these steps:

Open Control Center on your iPhone. Tap the Apple TV Remote icon. Select your Apple TV's name from the list. Tap Find next to the device. Close

Your iPhone guides you to the location of your remote, making it easier to find.

For this feature to work, your iPhone must have iOS 17 or later, and your Apple TV must have tvOS 17 or later.

4 Catch up using Siri

Quickly go back using Siri commands

You're watching a TV show or movie when a character mumbles something, and you can't catch what they say. Apple thought of this and includes a handy Siri feature for these moments. Ask Siri, "What did they say?" The content rewinds 15 seconds and plays again, with subtitles turned on to help you understand the dialogue. This feature works with popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple's Apple TV app.

3 Calibrate your TV's colors using your iPhone

Improve your TV's color accuracy with your iPhone

Each TV has a different color grading, meaning the way content looks on one screen can vary from another. To get an accurate color representation, calibrate your TV's colors using your iPhone for the best viewing experience. This feature requires an iPhone with Face ID, which uses the sensors to perform the calibration. Here's how it works:

On your Apple TV, go to Settings. Select Video and Audio. Scroll down and choose Color Balance. A notification appears on your iPhone. Hold your iPhone's front-facing camera close to the TV screen (about 2cm away) and align it with the on-screen outline. Let the calibration process complete. It takes about 15 to 20 seconds. When finished, you'll see a new color profile for your TV and a comparison of the adjusted and original colors.

2 Use picture-in-picture mode

Watch TV shows and movies while multitasking

One of the best features of Apple TV is watching picture-in-picture mode in some Apple apps and during AirPlay. To activate it, swipe up on the Apple TV remote's touchpad while a video is playing, then tap the picture-in-picture icon to shrink the video into a small window. You can watch your favorite TV show or movie while multitasking, whether checking the weather, browsing for something new to watch, or exploring apps. It's a great way to keep the content going without missing out.

1 Turn your Apple TV into a karaoke machine

Use your Apple TV for fun sing-along sessions

If you want a karaoke machine but don't want to invest in one, your Apple TV can fill that role. Whether for a party or a fun night at home, turn your Apple TV into a karaoke machine, with on-screen lyrics and adjustable vocals, without extra equipment. The only requirement is an Apple Music subscription. To start your karaoke session, follow these steps:

Open the Apple Music app on your Apple TV. Play a song with lyrics. Tap the lyrics icon, then select the microphone icon to adjust the vocals and start singing along.

Apple TV packs a lot of hidden features

Apple TV is a sought-after streaming device. While Apple designed the Apple TV hardware and tvOS to be simple and user-friendly, several hidden features will enhance your streaming experience. I'd argue that there's a lot Google could learn from Apple TV's approach.