It wasn't that long ago that Apple TV+ finally debuted for Android and Google TV devices. The service has yet to make its way to Android phones in classic Apple reluctance, but at least smart TV owners can watch Ted Lasso and other shows without needing to own any extra hardware. And while they still can, it just got a lot more difficult to access Apple content, as the company has now blocked new rentals and purchases through the platform.

While you could previously get your hands on new iTunes content via in-app transactions through the app, the buttons to rent and purchase media have now been replaced by a "How to Watch" button, as reported by FlatpanelsHD (via 9to5Mac). Tapping that lets users know that they now have to "buy, rent or subscribe in the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, and other streaming devices." You'll still be able to watch existing content in your library, including stuff you've rented/purchased through iTunes — you'll just not be able to buy anything new.

Image credits: FlatpanelsHD

Neither Google nor Apple have publicly offered any explanation for this change, but it's almost certainly something to do with getting a cut of tranaction fees. John Gruber from Daring Fireball is one proponent of that idea, and citing "sources familiar with the matter," reports that Apple had been granted a temporary exemption from Google's 30% in-app purchase fees, which has now expired.

That's purportedly the same reason why Apple TV on Amazon Fire devices is similarly "read-only" — Apple would rather not sell its content on third-party platforms than pay a fee to do so.

If you're an Apple TV user, and you have an Android/Google TV screen, just be mindful that you'll need to buy your stuff through another device for now.

How to permanently delete pictures from Google Photos

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author