Key Takeaways Apple TV Plus will now be available on Prime Video, making it easier to stream Apple content on Android devices.

Users can access the full Apple TV Plus catalog within Prime Video for $9.99/month.

This integration offers a convenient way for Android users to enjoy popular Apple TV shows and live sports events.

Unlike Google, which offers nearly all of its apps on iOS — often providing a better user experience — Apple only provides a handful of apps on Android, like Apple Music, Tracker Detect and a few others. Notably, the Apple TV app, and therefore the Apple TV Plus service, has not been available on Android smartphones and tablets, though it is accessible through Android TV.

That is set to change thanks to a new partnership between Amazon and Apple. Amazon has announced that Apple TV Plus will be available on Prime Video later this month, making it significantly easier to stream Apple TV Plus content on Android devices.

Until now, even the top Android phones and tablets lacked a way to stream Apple TV Plus content directly. Users could only access the service through the tv.apple.com website or by streaming on smart TVs and gaming consoles. However, with the integration of Apple TV Plus into Prime Video, accessing this content will become much simpler since the Prime Video app is available on Android and most major platforms.

Although there's no native support, you can finally stream Apple TV on Android

Source: Amazon

The Apple TV Plus service will be offered as an add-on subscription within the Prime Video app. While the subscription isn't free — costing the same $9.99 per month as signing up directly through Apple TV — it allows users to subscribe conveniently within Prime Video.

Subscribers who choose this option will gain access to the full Apple TV Plus catalog, including popular shows like "Severance," "Ted Lasso," and "The Morning Show," as well as movies and live sports events.

However, for those wondering, to access Apple TV Plus through Prime Video, you must first have an active Prime Membership. This isn't ideal for those who only want Apple TV Plus, but a Prime membership does come with many other benefits, so it's still worth considering.

It's not uncommon for Prime Video to offer add-on subscriptions. The platform currently includes a variety of options, such as Max, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, and dozens more. However, the addition of Apple TV Plus stands out as one of the most significant offerings.