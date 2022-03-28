Apple's first-ever best picture nomination at the Oscars has won, and it means Apple TV+ is the first streaming service to win the top title at the Academy Awards. CODA won the best picture 2022 award, beating favorites such as Netflix's The Power of the Dog. Streaming service titles have become major contenders in the best picture conversation in recent years, but this is the first time we've seen the award go to one of them.

CODA follows Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a deaf family, who finds herself torn between her passion for singing and her fear of abandoning her parents. Apple didn't initially produce the film, but it was acquired for $25 million in 2021 after a bidding war at the Sundance Film Festival. The film wasn't the initial favorite to win the top Oscars award, with many believing The Power of the Dog, Belfast, or West Side Story stood a better chance.

Streaming services have become a mainstay at the Academy Awards over the last decade, with Netflix securing its first nomination in the best documentary category in 2014. Manchester By The Sea, from Amazon Prime Video, was the first film from a streaming service to be nominated for best picture in 2017. It didn't win the award, but it opened the doors to many more titles from streaming services being nominated.

Since then, Netflix has had films such as Roma, The Irishman, Marriage Story, and many other titles in the nominations for the best picture award over the last five years. Alongside The Power of the Dog, Netflix's Don't Look Up was nominated for 2022.

CODA also took the awards for best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur, and it also won best adapted screenplay for the writer-director, Siân Heder. CODA is only available on Apple's streaming service, and it isn't the easiest to access on Android devices. Apple TV+ isn't readily available on Android phones or tablets, but you can access it through your Chrome or Firefox browser. Apple TV+ is readily available on Android TV and Google TV devices, as well as Roku and Fire TV.

