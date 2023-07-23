With a powerful processor, seamless integration with the iPhone, and a feature-rich tvOS, Apple TV is easily one of the best streaming devices available. Similar to iPhone, iPad, and Mac, the Apple TV comes with the App Store to download your favorite games and apps. If you are new to Apple TV, read along to learn to download, use, and manage your apps on Apple TV.

The Apple TV comes with the company's apps like Music, TV+, Photos, Podcasts, and iTunes by default. However, if you want to access the best value streaming services and games, download them from the App Store. It houses all the popular titles such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. After you set up your Apple TV with your Apple account, go through the steps below to download and manage apps.

How to download apps on Apple TV

First, you must connect your Apple TV to a robust Wi-Fi network for an error-free download process.

Launch the App Store from the Apple TV homescreen. Move to the search icon in the menu bar. Keep holding the microphone button to dictate a search, or use the built-in tvOS keyboard to find apps. Select an app. Check the app description and screenshots and click Get. Confirm the same from the following menu. Repeat the same for all your preferred apps and games.

Move back to the homescreen to check your downloaded apps in action. If you download a paid app or game, you see an option to buy the title. You can follow the on-screen instructions and complete the purchase with one of your Apple devices or account password.

It's a good move from Apple to prevent accidental purchases from your little ones.

How to pin apps on Apple TV

Like Google TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick, the tvOS lets you pin five frequently used apps at the top. After all, you won't want to scroll through dozens of apps on the homescreen all the time.

Select a relevant app that you want to pin on the tvOS homescreen. Keep pressing the Ok button on Clickpad (the circular one) on your Apple TV remote. tvOS goes into jiggle mode. Use the arrow keys to move the app to the desired position at the top. Repeat the same for the other four apps and access them with a single click.

If a third-party app is integrated into the tvOS experience, it lets you check recently watched shows on the homescreen. You can select an app and check show recommendations and watch history on the Top Shelf to continue a TV show or movie.

Well-known streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video support Top Shelf on the tvOS. However, Google's YouTube is missing from the list and only shows a random banner.

How to force close apps on Apple TV

If a specific app is acting up, force close it and try again. You can open the recent apps menu and force close such apps.

Double-press the TV icon on your Apple TV remote. Use the arrow keys to find an app. Swipe up on Clickpad to remove the app. Press the TV button to move back to the homescreen.

It's also a handy trick to free up physical memory on Apple TV. If you notice glitches or lag during general navigation, use the steps above to remove unnecessary apps from the device's memory.

How to create app folders on Apple TV

When you download dozens of apps and games on Apple TV, managing them can be cumbersome. Besides, you won't want to scroll endlessly on the homescreen to find them. However, you can create app folders and place relevant titles in them. Here's how you can streamline a crowded Apple TV home.

Keep pressing an app to enable the jiggle mode. Press the play/pause button on your TV remote. Select New Folder. tvOS automatically adds a folder name based on an added app. You can click it to change the name. Press the back button to check the folder in action. Keep pressing another app and select the play/pause button. Move it to an existing folder from the following menu.

You can create several app folders and pin up to five on the tvOS Top Shelf.

How to delete apps on Apple TV

If you don't plan to use several apps or games on Apple TV, delete them to free up space. It declutters the homescreen and ensures enough space for a smooth tvOS experience.

Launch Settings on Apple TV. Select General. Scroll to Manage Storage. Select the delete icon beside an app and confirm the same. Repeat the same for all the unnecessary apps and games on your Apple TV.

Explore a rich Apple TV ecosystem

What are you waiting for? Download apps and games on Apple TV and binge-watch your favorite TV shows. If you no longer want to subscribe to a specific app on your Apple TV, cancel your active plan. You can read our dedicated post to cancel every major video streaming service.