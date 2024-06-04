An Apple TV makes streaming content to your TV easy, offering access to different streaming apps and services. It is among the more expensive streaming devices on the market, but it can experience issues.

If you have problems with your Apple TV, reset it to its factory settings. When you factory reset your Apple TV, all data is erased, including your accounts and configuration. This helps when troubleshooting and also when you're selling your Apple TV and don't want the new owner to have access to your account info and data. We walk you through various methods to factory reset an Apple TV.

Before you get started

It's easy to factory reset an Apple TV. Before you get started, there are a few things to keep in mind.

A factory reset returns your Apple TV to the state it was in when you first unpacked and turned it on. All your data is erased, and your settings are reverted to default.

If you're troubleshooting, a factory reset should be your last resort. A normal restart through the remote or by disconnecting the Apple TV from the power source resolves most issues.

Consider a factory reset if you experienced a bandwidth outage during a system software upgrade, causing the upgrade to fail, or if a jailbreak attempt went wrong. It's also advisable to reset your Apple TV if you're selling it or if restarting doesn't resolve the issues.

If you're selling your Apple TV, remove it from your Apple ID after resetting it. Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your name in the Settings menu and scroll down to find the Apple TV that you're selling. Tap Remove from Account to remove it.

How to factory reset an Apple TV using the remote

If your Apple TV runs tvOS 12 or later, use your remote to perform a factory reset on the device.

Use your Apple TV remote to navigate to Settings on your TV. Select System, then choose Reset. If you have an Apple TV 3rd generation, select General, then choose Reset. Your Apple TV starts the reset process. Keep your Apple TV plugged into power until the reset process finishes. It can take some time. When it's finished, your Apple TV resets to its original factory settings.

Resetting to factory settings usually takes some time. If it takes longer than expected, something might be wrong. If you run into this issue, contact Apple Support for help.

Apple TV provides an option to restore the streaming device to factory settings, erase all settings and information, and update to the latest tvOS version. Follow these steps to learn how.

Go to Settings using your Apple TV remote. Select System, then choose Reset. Select Reset and Update. Your Apple TV begins the reset process. Keep it plugged in until the process is complete. When the reset finishes, your TV automatically installs the latest software update.

How to factory reset Apple TV using a macOS computer

If you can't reset your Apple TV using the above methods, reset the device using a Mac or Windows PC. We show how to do this with a Mac running Catalina or later, as well as with Mojave or earlier.

This method works with Apple TV HD. If you have Apple TV 4K, use the methods discussed above.

How to factory reset an Apple TV with a Mac running Catalina or later

Remove the power and HDMI cables from the Apple TV. Find a USB-C cable. Connect one end of the USB-C cable to Apple TV and the other end to your Mac. Open the Finder app on your Mac. Select Apple TV in the sidebar, then select Restore.

How to factory reset an Apple TV with a Mac running Mojave or earlier

If you have a Mac running Mojave or earlier, or you use a Windows PC, factory reset your Apple TV using iTunes. Follow these steps to learn how.

Remove your Apple TV's power and HDMI cables. Connect your Mac or Windows PC to your Apple TV using a USB cable. Open iTunes, and select your Apple TV from the Source list. Choose Restore.

How to restart Siri remote and Apple TV remote

If you performed a factory reset on your Apple TV but still have issues, the problem might be with your remote. Restart your Siri or Apple TV remote.

Press and hold the TV button and the Volume Down button together for about five seconds or until the status light on your Apple TV turns off and on again. Close Release both buttons. Wait five to ten seconds for a Remote Disconnected notification to appear in the corner of your TV screen. Close When the remote restarts, the Connected remote notification appears on the screen. You can use your remote again. Close

