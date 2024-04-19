Apple TV is one of the best streaming devices due to its ease of installation, access to a range of streaming services, and high performance. It lets you access Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. It also comes with apps like Apple Music, Photos, Podcasts, and iTunes out of the box. You can easily download your favorite apps and games from the App Store. However, your home screen can get filled with junk if you aren't careful. We show you how to keep it tidy by deleting unnecessary apps.

How to delete an app on Apple TV

You can delete apps you don't need to clear up space and make your TV viewing experience smoother. Deleting removes the app and data associated with it from your Apple TV. There are two ways to delete an app on Apple TV: from the Settings app and home screen.

Deleting an app from Settings

Newer Siri remotes have the select button at the center of the click pad. Press and hold the touch surface on older Siri remotes (1st generation) to select an item.

1. Open the Settings app on Apple TV.

2. Choose General.

3. Scroll down and choose Manage Storage.

4. Browse the list and select the app you want to delete.

5. Select the trash can icon beside the app.

6. Choose Delete to confirm.

Deleting an app from Apple TV's home screen

1. Choose the app you want to delete from your Apple TV home screen.

2. Press the select button on the remote's touchpad until the app icon jiggles.

3. Press the Play/Pause button to open a pop-up menu.

4. Choose the Delete option.

5. Select Delete to confirm.

You can't delete preinstalled Apple TV apps like the App Store, Apple Music, Podcasts, Fitness, and Settings.

How to offload an Apple TV app

Offloading an app removes it from the home screen and frees up storage. But it retains the data if you want to install it again. Here's how to offload an Apple TV app:

1. Go to your Apple TV's home screen.

2. Choose the app you want to offload.

3. Press and hold the select button until the app icon shakes.

4. Press the Play/Pause button until you see a pop-up menu.

5. Choose Delete App.

6. Select Offload.

How to delete an app from multiple Apple TVs

You can delete an app on multiple Apple TVs by turning on One Home Screen. This feature automatically syncs the changes you make to your home screen across all tvOS devices signed in to the same iCloud account. Here's how to switch on One Home Screen:

1. Go to Settings on Apple TV.

2. Select Users and Accounts.

3. Select your profile name under Default User.

4. Turn on One Home Screen.

Tidying up your Apple TV home screen is a breeze

Even if you have an Apple TV with 32GB or 64GB storage capacity, you can run out of space sooner than you think. Games and downloaded content can use up a significant amount of space. Deleting junk apps clears up storage space and makes it easy to navigate the home screen. Unlock the full potential of Apple TV by learning how to manage and organize apps.