Summary Apple has officially launched the Apple TV app for Android phones, tablets, and foldables.

Apple TV+ pricing remains $9.99/month, with no ads and a one-week free trial for new users.

The Android app supports offline downloads and watchlists but lacks Cast support for now.

Nearly five years after launching Apple TV+, Apple has finally released the Apple TV app for Android phones and tablets. The streaming service has some of the best TV shows and movies out there — like Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show, and more. But until now, there was no official way to stream Apple TV+ content on Android phones and tablets. That changes today.

Starting today, you can download the Apple TV app on your Android device. Apple already had an app for Android TV, but this is the first time it's available for phones, tablets, and even foldables. The app is already live on the Google Play Store.

Previously, the only way to watch Apple TV+ on an Android phone was through a web browser or by subscribing via Prime Video, which wasn't exactly the best experience. But now, Android users can stream Apple TV+ content natively — no workarounds needed.

Apple TV app lands on Android phones at last

Via: Unsplash

We've known for a while that Apple had been working on an Android app for phones. Back in May 2024, Apple hinted at the Apple TV+ app for Android in a job listing, and now, it's finally here. This makes it one of the few Apple apps available on Android, joining Apple Music, Apple Music Classical, and Tracker Detect.

As for pricing, nothing has changed — Apple TV+ still costs $9.99/month, with a one-week free trial for new users. There's only one subscription tier, and like always, there are no ads. You can also subscribe to the MLS Season Pass as an add-on for $12.99/month or $79 per season.

The app includes all the usual features found on other platforms, like offline downloads, watchlists, and "continue watching." The only thing missing is Google Cast support, but it's likely to arrive in a future update.