These days, you probably only watch a handful of TV shows on an actual TV. The streaming era delivers unheard-of levels of flexibility to the entertainment sphere as a whole, allowing you to catch up on your phone, tablet, or basically any gadget that fits in your backpack. There's just one problem: without a dedicated app, plenty of users are unlikely to tune in. The Play Store houses most of the essentials these days, but if you're looking to stream or download Severance on the go, there might be some good news in your future.

According to Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro, the company is working on finally bringing its in-house streaming service to Android. Apple TV+ is home to a growing collection of original shows and movies, including critically-acclaimed series like For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, and the aforementioned Severance. Despite racking up Emmy wins and even an Oscar for Best Picture with CODA, Android users have been left without a dedicated app for phones or tablets.

Previously, an app appeared on Android TV devices in the summer of 2021, which seems to add some credence to this report. Apple is also no stranger to the Play Store; alongside a Move to iOS app for switching away from Android, the company also allows Music subscribers to listen to their entire library on Google's platform.

Currently, watching any of Apple's original content on Android requires you to use its website. It works well enough for local playback, but it's a little clunky compared to a native application, and doesn't offer Cast support whatsoever.

2 Images

Close

Apple TV's web experience on Android.

As 9to5Mac observes, ShrimpApplePro has an imperfect track record when it comes to Apple-related leaks — always good to know when you're usually focused on everything outside that world. While it's certainly within reason that the streaming service is coming to Android, it's also possible this app never gets past its beta testing period. Still, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Apple TV will arrive on Android at some point — it's just a question of whether this current iteration makes it to the Play Store.