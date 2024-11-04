There’s no argument that Apple’s products are designed to work best for those who live in the Apple ecosystem, but that doesn’t mean they don’t play nicely with other platforms or work well on their own. That’s especially true for the Apple TV 4K, Apple’s media streaming box, which has become popular enough that it’s the only Apple product many people own.

While it’s far from the most affordable streaming box on the market, the Apple TV 4K distinguishes itself from the competition in significant ways beyond mere integration with the iPhone and iPad. It’s a powerful streaming box worth a closer look for those looking to get the most out of their video content without additional distractions.

Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen) 8.5 / 10 The Apple TV 4K remains the best premium streaming device on the market. While it's pricier than most of the competition, you get everything you pay for, including an industry-leading A15 Bionic chip that makes performance fast and snappy and powers some surprisingly good gaming experiences. It also supports all major HDR and Dolby standards for audio and video. While iPhone users get some bonus features, you don't need to be in the Apple world to enjoy everything it offers. Pros Incredibly fast performance

A private and ad-free experience

Fully supports all modern video and audio formats

Robust gaming support Cons Expensive

App support is limited to Apple's App Store

Some features require an Apple Account

Price, availability, and specs

The Apple TV 4K is naturally available directly from Apple and comes in two versions that differ in storage capacity and connectivity. The base Wi-Fi model sells for $129 with 64GB of storage, while the Wi-Fi + Ethernet version doubles the storage for $20 more and adds Thread networking support to the mix.

You can also find the Apple TV 4K at most other major online and brick-and-mortar retailers, which is where you should shop for better deals as you’ll never see it on sale at the Apple Store. Be sure to pay close attention, though, as many online retailers still offer the older second-generation 2021 model, often at very similar prices. All of Apple’s recent set-top boxes look very similar, but the third-gen model is the only one with a single Apple logo on top; all the older models have the logo with the letters “TV.”

What's good about the Apple TV 4K?

A fast, private, and clutter-free experience

The Apple TV 4K stands out from the rest of the pack. It provides top-notch performance and focuses on what you want to watch rather than what advertisers want you to see. Apple’s strong ethos around privacy and advertising means you won’t see a single ad cluttering your Apple TV’s home screen — and likely never will. For me, that alone makes Apple’s streaming box worth it in a sea of devices that seem to be competing for my attention more than my wallet. Of course, all bets are off on what you’ll see when you open an individual app, but you can choose which apps you use.

You can rest assured that Apple isn’t tracking your viewing habits and selling that data to the highest bidder. Strong protections in the tvOS operating system that runs on the Apple TV 4K also mean third-party apps get virtually no access to anything outside their own sandboxes. In other words, Netflix will know what you’re watching on Netflix (of course), but it doesn’t get to see when you decide to take a break in the middle of Outlander to head over to Hulu and indulge yourself in an old episode of Dawson’s Creek. What you do on Netflix stays on Netflix.

The Apple TV 4K doesn’t cut corners in delivering raw performance. The latest model is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip — the same silicon found in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus released the same year. Everything runs so fast and lag-free that it will ruin you for other smart TVs and set-top boxes. I feel like I’m slogging through quicksand whenever I use a Roku or Fire TV Stick or switch over to my LG TV’s webOS. The core user experience is also excellent, including stunning aerial screensavers that turn your TV into digital artwork rather than a billboard.

Naturally, it supports everything you’d expect from a premium streaming box, including HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats, plus Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting wireless headphones or even a keyboard or game controller. It can also be paired with two of Apple’s HomePods to create a surprisingly good Dolby Atmos home theater experience, with HDMI eARC allowing other devices to stream through the HomePods. The Siri Remote lets you control a connected TV or AV receiver via HDMI-CEC or a direct infrared (IR) signal, and this works in both directions, so many TV remotes can also control the Apple TV over HDMI or the IR receiver on the set-top box.

The Apple TV plugs into Apple’s vibrant app ecosystem with an App Store that lets you download apps for even the most obscure streaming services. While the selection of other apps is smaller than you’ll find on an iPhone or iPad, since developers still have to release their apps specifically for the Apple TV, there’s no shortage of apps for weather, news, sports, and more.