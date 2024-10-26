When it comes to the best streaming devices, most people go for budget-friendly options like the Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick — and for good reason. These options have been solid performers, and I've relied on them for over a decade. However, I recently switched to an Apple TV for the first time, and after spending just one week with it, my old devices are already gathering dust. Here's why I'm making the permanent switch.

The Apple TV just works

It's flawless from the moment you turn it on

Like the rest of Apple's hardware lineup, the Apple TV is designed to maximize the Apple ecosystem's potential. While other streaming devices like the Chromecast are easy to set up with an Android phone, Apple TV takes it further. Not only is setup seamless using an iPhone, but once connected to Wi-Fi, a remote shortcut is added to your iPhone's Control Center. Plus, profiles for family members linked to your Apple ID are instantly configured.

Once set up, Apple TV presents a familiar interface, with UI elements that mirror those on your iPhone. You'll also find several preinstalled Apple apps like Apple Music, Podcasts, and Photos — which, by the way, makes me wonder why Google TV still lacks a Photos app. Viewing your trip photos on the big screen is so much better. Take the hint, Google!

As for the remote, it's easily the best I've ever used with a smart TV or streaming device. Navigating the Apple TV is incredibly smooth, thanks to the touchpad, which enables you to get where you want in an instant with a simple swipe, instead of repeatedly clicking to move across the screen. This feature is especially useful when streaming shows, allowing you to skip forward or back with just a gesture.

Apple TV's interface feels more intuitive and polished

Faster and smoother than both the Chromecast and Fire Stick

Diving deeper into the interface, both Google and Amazon have made numerous optimizations to their platforms, but their home screens can feel cluttered. You'll see your apps, content recommendations, and, most annoyingly, ads spread throughout the interface.

In contrast, the Apple TV keeps things simple and streamlined. The home screen consists of your apps, with your favorites at the top and additional apps below. While there are content recommendations, there are no ads, which is a huge win — especially since you're already paying quite a lot for the hardware. You also get Apple's suite of apps, and like Google TV, you can download your favorites from the Apple App Store.

Now, it's worth mentioning that the performance of Android or Google TV often depends on the hardware and price range. Android TVs come at a variety of price points, ranging from a couple hundred dollars to expensive models that cost over $10,000. But let's be honest: we've all experienced lag or hiccups on an Android TV, no matter the model.

Close

With Apple TV, that's simply not the case. Everything runs smoothly right from the start. In my week with the device, I haven't encountered a single instance of sluggishness. App launches are significantly faster compared to other streaming devices, and the near-instant load times make a world of difference, especially when you're rushing to catch the final moments of a live sports game.

This is largely thanks to the A15 Bionic chip — the same one used in the iPhone 13 — that powers the Apple TV, ensuring that everything is fast and smooth. Plus, Apple regularly adds new features via tvOS updates, something sorely lacking on Google TV. While brands like Samsung and LG have committed to longer update cycles, the same can't be said for many Android and Google TVs.

I bought a high-end Xiaomi TV back in 2021, expecting a premium smart TV experience without needing an external streaming device. Unfortunately, it hasn't received a single update in over two years. That's one area where Apple TV truly stands out — it receives timely updates alongside other Apple devices, ensuring it stays current and feature-rich for years to come, while most Chromecast and Google TVs lag behind in this aspect.

Built to last with premium hardware

Apple TV's hardware makes it worth the investment for years to come

I'm sure many people, like myself, treat Chromecast and Fire Sticks like Bluetooth earphones — we use them for a couple of years until the hardware starts to slow down, then we move on. This usually means investing in a new streaming device every three years or so. That alone is why the $129 price tag for the Apple TV is worth it.

With its powerful A15 Bionic chipset, the Apple TV shouldn't slow down anytime soon, and feels like a streaming device I can rely on for years. While it's a larger upfront investment, the combination of strong hardware, smooth software experience, and long-term support justifies the cost — something I've never experienced with my Chromecast or Fire Stick.