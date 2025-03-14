Summary Apple is reportedly bringing a live-translation feature to AirPods.

The feature will allow real-time translated conversations between speakers of different languages.

Google Pixel Buds have offered a similar live-translation feature since the first-gen launch in 2017.

Android and iOS have a long history of borrowing features from each other, though it often feels like Android does more of the copying. Recently, Google decided to bring back lock screen widgets after seeing their success on iOS, but now it looks like Apple might be taking inspiration from one of the best Google Pixel Buds features for its AirPods.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a live translation feature for AirPods, set to arrive later this year via a software update. The feature won't reportedly be limited to new AirPods models — it will also roll out to some existing AirPods (though it's unclear which ones). It's expected to launch alongside iOS 19 and would allow users speaking different languages to have real-time, in-person translated conversations.

Here's how it will reportedly work: imagine two people speaking different languages — one in English and the other in Spanish. The iPhone would listen to the Spanish speaker, translate the speech, and relay it in English to the person wearing AirPods. The phone would then listen to the AirPods user, translate their response into Spanish, and play it aloud through the iPhone's speaker.

