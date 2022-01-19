I know you're reading an Android blog right now, but what if you wanted to walk on the wild side and get an iPhone? Well, you could trade in your Android phone to save a few bucks, but it'll be fewer bucks going forward. Apple has changed its trade-in values for Android phones, cutting as much as $110 from the phones it accepts.

Apple won't take any old Android phone—it only takes Samsung and Google phones for trade-in discounts. Most of those phones are worth a little less today. Here's the full list of new trade-in values, as collected by MacRumors.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G - $260 (down from $325)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G - $325 (down from $435)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ - $205 (down from $275)

Samsung Galaxy S20 - $150 (down from $205)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ - $170 (down from $185)

Samsung Galaxy S10 - $150 (down from $160)

Samsung Galaxy S10e - $120 (down from $130)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ - $80 (down from $95)

Samsung Galaxy S9 - $65 (down from $75)

Samsung Galaxy S8+ - $60 (no change)

Samsung Galaxy S8 - $50 (no change)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - $405 (down from $545)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 - $285 (down from $385)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - $175 (down from $235)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - $120 (down from $130)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 - $45 (down from $65)

Google Pixel 5 - $235 (down from $315)

Google Pixel 4 XL - $135 (down from $180)

Google Pixel 4 - $110 (down from $150)

Google Pixel 4a - $120 (down from $160)

Google Pixel 3 XL - $50 (down from $70)

Google Pixel 3 - $45 (down from $55)

Google Pixel 3a XL - $50 (down from $55)

Google Pixel 3a - $50 (no change)

The only phones that didn't get a cut are older and already worth almost nothing to Apple. Some high-end phones from a generation or two ago saw big cuts, like the S21 Ultra dropping $110 and the Note20 losing $100. The Pixel 5 also took a sizable hit, dropping $80 to $235. If you were planning to trade in an old Android phone with Apple, you might want to see if selling it on your own will net more cash.

