Summary Apple is finally allowing sideloading of apps on iOS devices in compliance with EU legislation, but with restrictions and stipulations.

Following a new announcement today, iOS users in the EU can now download third-party apps directly from the web, but developers must adhere to specific guidelines.

To enhance security, Apple will implement a Notarization process for app screening and malware protection for iOS products.

Sideloading — the process of installing third-party apps from outside a native app store — is an option that Android users have had for a while, with little to no resistance from the OS or limitations as to where the app is downloaded. In some cases, it’s a draw for those who want to be able to pick and choose the apps on their device. One of the disadvantages of using an Apple product is how difficult it has been to sideload software on iOS. After opening the floodgates last month, the tech giant is making a few more changes to its sideloading restrictions to comply with legislation in the European Union (EU).

In response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, geared toward sustaining competition in the tech industry, Apple has made adjustments to its app policy (via 9to5Mac). Specifically, it is embracing a new program called Web Distribution — this is aimed at allowing developers to offer their apps directly on their website, as opposed to only the App Store, or through third-party app stores that meet the stringent new guidelines announced last month. Similar to sideloading on Android devices, this means that iOS users will now be able to download third-party apps directly from the web in some cases.

However, Apple has included several stipulations — EU developers have to be enrolled in the Apple Developer Program, for instance. They must also be in good standing, and app downloads are only permitted via a domain registered within App Store Connect. This means that alternative third-party websites with app downloads, for example, won’t be of any use to iOS device users. Developers will be required to disclose how they use app users’ data and handle governmental matters as well. There are small fees that they need to consider, too, pertaining to the Apple Developer Program as it exists in the EU.

If you have an iPhone and reside in the EU, you’ll notice the change after installing the iOS 17.4 update. To reduce security risks for iOS device users, Apple is also putting a Notarization process into play. This means that all apps will be screened prior to being installed on a device, similar to Google Play Protect measures. More malware protection for iOS products is expected to be rolled out in the near future as well.