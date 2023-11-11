Apple offered customers a savings account earlier this year. This option remains active and is an easy way to contribute to savings if you struggle to make savings deposits. Apple doesn't manage this account. It's a Goldman Sachs account that's tied to your Apple Card. There are no minimum balance requirements, and the annual account yield can vary. The yield started at 4.15%, which is one of the best savings account yields in the country.

This guide tells you everything you need to know about setting up an account, if it works with Android, and how contributions work.

Before you begin

You must set up an Apple Card account before you can apply for an Apple Savings account. The Savings account is linked to your Apple Card, so you must have one or set one up. Apple has a dedicated application page. It's similar to applying to any credit card.

If you have an Apple Card, it may be in your Apple Wallet. If not, use your iPhone and log in to your Apple Wallet to add your Apple Card. Add some cash to your Apple Wallet to have a cash balance to set up your Savings, but it isn't necessary.

The Apple Card allows you to earn Daily Cash from buying Apple products and using your Apple Card for purchases. When you create a Savings account, you transfer the Daily Cash you earn into the account. This is an ongoing process that updates when you have Daily Cash available. That allows you to create the Savings account even if you don't have a balance in your Apple Cash.

The catch is that the transfer is automatic, and you can't use your Daily Cash for anything else after the account is set up. But it's an easy way to keep contributing to the account.

How to set up an Apple Savings account

As with most new features, update your Apple device before setting up a Savings account. If you use an iPhone, which is usually required to access Wallet, you'll need iOS 16.4 or later for this feature.

A few additional requirements apply to this account. You must be at least 18 years old, have an SSN or similar ID number, be a United States resident, and have a verifiable physical address. If all those lights are green, here's what you'll do:

Turn on two-factor authentication. Apple may have prompted you to do this. If not, go to your account settings and turn on two-factor authentication. Open your Wallet on your iPhone and select your Apple Card from the home screen. Select the More button, then go to your Daily Cash. Close In the Savings section, select Set Up. Confirm through the setup process. This step shouldn't be a problem if you have a working bank account connected to your Apple Card. You may be unable to start a Savings account if your Apple Card is restricted. Apple asks you to Transfer funds from your Apple Cash balance to start your account. It doesn't need to be much. $100 is enough to get started. You don't have to do this step, but it's best if you want to see noticeable returns. Close In the active section called Savings in your Apple Card, select that account and choose Add Money to add an amount from Apple Cash or your linked bank account. The money you add earns interest immediately. Close Go to the Savings section to check your current balance, transfer money out of the account, and see important info about available funds and added interest.

What if I want to create a joint Savings account?

Apple Savings doesn't work that way. Each account set up by an Apple ID user is a separate, individual account. If you have Apple Card Family, any account owner can set up Savings but can only create individual accounts.

Does an Apple Savings account work on Android?

Not really. You can't access the Apple Wallet on an Android phone. You'll need an iPhone for setup and maintenance. That doesn't preclude you from getting the Apple Card, but it does put up a barrier to starting a Savings account. If you don't have access to an iPhone, Apple Savings may not be available to you.

Apple Savings: A surprisingly easy way for Apple fans to save money

With its great current yield rate and automatic contributions, the Apple Savings account is a good option for frequent users of the Apple Card. Daily Cash deposits make it easy for basic savings to add up fast. If you don't use the Apple Card much, there aren't as many advantages compared to another savings account with automatic transfers.

This isn't the first time we've seen companies like this offer savings accounts. PayPal tried one and Robinhood had one in the works for a while. Apple Savings seems like a cut above the rest. Just make sure your accounts are protected.