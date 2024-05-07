Summary Google Pixel's popular Magic Eraser feature, which removes photobombers from pictures, might soon have a rival in Apple's ecosystem.

Rumors suggest Apple could introduce a similar AI-powered feature called "Clean Up" in its Photos app.

A recent interactive teaser for Apple's "Let Loose" event, which allowed users to erase parts of the Apple logo, has sparked speculation, hinting at new AI editing features coming to iOS 18.

One of the best features of recent Google Pixel models is the Magic Eraser tool, which lets you wipe out photobombers from your favorite shots. This handy feature works on both new and old photos, erasing unwanted distractions without messing up the background. It made its way to iPhones and non-Pixel Android devices last year, but there's a new rumor that Apple might roll out its own AI-powered photo editor in the Apple Photos app, designed to perform the same tricks.

Apple's latest teaser for its "Let Loose" event scheduled for Tuesday got everyone scratching their heads. AppleInsider first noticed the change when the Apple logo became interactive, letting users play around and erase parts of the logo with their mouse. The outlet thinks this hints at new AI editing features in iOS 18. Then again, it might just be a way to hype up the rumored new Apple Pencil.

Sources told AppleInsider that the Cupertino-based company might soon give us a sneak peek of a new photo editing feature called "Clean Up," which will supposedly be released on a new version of the Photos app. Expected to launch later this year, this tool uses AI to delete objects from pictures and make other quick edits, similar to Google Photos' AI skills.

It was reportedly spotted in a test version of MacOS 15, nestled in the Photos app's Edit menu, along with other tools for adjustments, filters, and cropping. According to AppleInsider, the new Clean Up feature in Apple Photos for macOS is set to replace the existing Retouch tool.

The iPad Pro might gain some AI-powered editing skills

There's a chance iPads might get a similar AI editing upgrade too, allowing for AI-powered edits on the move. People testing the feature have reportedly been able to tweak the size of the "brush tool," making it easier to select and remove both smaller and larger objects.

Apple's event today is all about new iPads, and rumor has it that the company might unveil a brand new Apple Pencil. There's also talk that Apple might show off what the new stylus can do with some AI photo editing.

An earlier report from Bloomberg suggested that the company might unveil a new iPad Pro with the M4 chipset, equipped with a revamped neural engine designed to handle AI features. The rumored AI feature could be a glimpse of things to come, but we might also have to wait until WWDC 2024 in June for the full reveal.