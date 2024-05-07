Summary Apple's new iPad Pro boasts the company's thinnest-ever design, OLED display, and powerful M4 chip, enhancing user experience and appeal.

Offering both 11- and 13-inch options, the iPad Pro features rich colors and increased storage capacity, catering to various customer needs.

By introducing cutting-edge features and addressing declining sales, Apple aims to regain traction in the tablet market, rivaling competitors like Samsung with its longstanding OLED tablet options.

If you’re on the hunt for a tablet, there are now several different options on the market, but Apple’s iPad is often considered the gold standard. Despite its high price tag, the iPad has garnered a following for more than just its “cool factor.” The iPhone may be popular for iMessage and its compatibility with other Apple devices, for instance. However, the iPad has carved a niche for itself among those in the design industry and beyond. Now, the company has debuted a new edition of the tablet with even flashier features that help it catch up to the offerings of competitors like Samsung.

Related How to identify the iPhone or iPad model you own Know your iPhone or iPad model and pick accessories accordingly

At its “Let Loose” event, Apple debuted the new generation of its iPad Pro, which comes with either an 11- or 13-inch OLED display. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the device is its casing – the company says it’s the “thinnest Apple device ever,” with the 11-inch option coming in at 5.3 millimeters thick and the 13-inch iteration boasting just 5.1 millimeters of thickness. With OLED displays, customers can expect richer colors and enhanced contrast compared to previous iPads.

The price breakdown of the new iPad

The base storage on both editions of the new iPad is 256GB, but there is a slight difference in starting price – while the 11-inch option is $999, the larger 13-inch iteration is $1,299. Apple offers up to 2TB of storage, if you so choose to pay for it, which brings the total to $1,999. There are also two different display glass options – standard and nano-texture. Both were designed to reduce reflectivity, but the nano-texture option is a bit more matte (and exclusive to 1TB and 2TB models only). Preorders are being accepted now with anticipated availability set for May 15.

Close

Apple noticeably skipped over the debut of an M3 chip and went right to the M4 with the new iPad Pro. It claims that the CPU is 50 percent faster than its predecessor and consumes significantly less power. As the company looks to overcome declining iPad sales, it joins Android tablet manufacturers with this problem. Samsung, for instance, shipped just 6.7 million units in the first quarter of 2024 – this is down from 7.1 million sold in the same period last year. For Apple, it may be these types of feature updates that draw interest to the iPad throughout the rest of the year.