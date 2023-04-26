The likes of Sony, Samsung, Google, and others make some of the best wireless earbuds for Android providing excellent sound quality, battery life, and ANC. Among all the offerings in the market though, Nothing stands out with its Ear 2 (and Ear 1), as they feature a transparent design. And now, Apple-owned Beats might be taking inspiration from Nothing for its upcoming earbuds.

The unreleased Beats Studio Buds+ listing popped up on Amazon earlier today (via MacRumors), confirming many of its key features, release date, and possible price. From the images on the now removed page, the Buds+ looks the same as the 2021 Studio Buds. However, one of the key changes will be the new transparent design that gives a look at the earbuds' internals.

Besides this, the Studio Buds+ will also be available in Black and Ivory colors. You can view the removed listing yourself using the Wayback Machine.

The Amazon page revealed the Beats Studio Buds+ should pack 3x larger microphones, three new acoustic vents, and a more powerful processor. This should help improve the voice quality and music quality, with the ANC improving by a claimed 1.6x times. Like the second-gen AirPods Pro, the Studio Buds+ will also have a Transparency mode that's twice as effective. In this mode, the earbuds automatically allow ambient noise to pass through while canceling high-pitched noise.

Like the Studio Buds, the upcoming + model will have an IPX4 water-resistant body. They will ship with four different ear tip sizes in the box. Other features listed include Hey Siri support, Find My integration, automatic device switching, and one-touch pairing. These features will only be available on the iPhone, though the earbuds will also work with Android phones.

As for battery life, the listing claimed the Studio Buds should last 36 hours on a single charge, up from the 24 hours of runtime provided by the 2021 model. They will sport a USB-C port at the bottom for charging. The Amazon page indicated the Beats Studio Buds+ should start shipping on May 18 for $170.

Once the Beats Studio Buds+ launch, you'll have another alternative to the Nothing Ear 2 if you want a pair of earphones with a transparent design from a reputable brand.