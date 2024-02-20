Summary Switching music apps is easier with SongShift, saving you the hassle of manually rebuilding playlists.

That said, Apple Music may integrate SongShift for seamless transfer of playlists from other services like Spotify.

Apple seems to be beta-testing this native experience on Apple Music for Android, though it's not clear if the same integration will ever make it to Apple Music on iOS.

If you're thinking about switching music streaming services, whether it's for exclusive artists or better features, you don't have to ditch your carefully curated playlists. However, manually rebuilding them could take quite a while, so the best option is to consider an easier route. For example, if you're eyeing the switch from Spotify to Apple Music, you can turn to third-party apps like SongShift to migrate your playlists, although you'll have to log in to your Apple account to complete the transfer. Now, Apple seems to be making that process much easier by making the transfer a native experience within Apple Music.

Users on Reddit are reporting that Apple seems to be trying out a SongShift integration for transferring music from other services to Apple Music in a native manner. This handy feature appears to be getting its trial run in the latest beta version of Apple Music on Android (via 9to5Mac).

Switching to a new streaming app is currently a pain because none of the leading music streaming services care enough to make it simple to import or export those meticulously crafted playlists we've spent a decade perfecting. Usually, it's a hassle involving sketchy third-party services or a manual slog.

If Apple Music's SongShift integration goes beyond beta, migrating your Spotify playlists to Apple Music could become a breeze. Some Redditors have revealed a new prompt in Apple Music for Android that gives users the choice to "add saved music and playlists you made in other music services to your Apple Music library." Plus, there's a handy new option in Apple Music's settings on Android for doing just that, as per 9to5Mac.

Of course, Spotify and Apple Music rule the music streaming game, but you don't really need both. There are various compelling reasons if you're thinking of jumping ship to Apple: Spotify's got a free option for streaming any tune, but Apple Music goes the extra mile with top-notch lossless audio—a dream for audiophiles that beats what Spotify serves up.

If the apparent SongShift integration becomes a reality, switching over will be painless, and you get to keep your beloved playlists. That said, we're still in the dark about whether Apple will bring SongShift integration to Apple Music on iOS.