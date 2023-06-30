Apple Music has introduced seriously high-quality audio for many of its tracks. We're not only talking about Spatial Audio tricks courtesy of Dolby Atmos but also true lossless audio (24-bit/192kHz) that's available through top-tier plans (if audiophiles have the right equipment).

Do you like your tunes to be as studio-quality as possible? You're probably wondering how to take advantage of these lossless audio tracks, preferably without wasting storage space. You may also want to know if it will work on Android devices. It's not easy to take advantage of true lossless audio — also called Hi-Res lossless and other confusing combinations of terms — in Apple Music, but with the right setup and a little work, you can get unprecedented audio quality. We walk you through what to do.

How to enable Apple's lossless audio

Apple has its own codec for lossless audio, called the Apple Lossless Audio Codec or ALAC, a format that's a step up from other audio formats like AAC, similar to FLAC. Supported songs can go to 24-bit/192kHz with the right steps. First, we tackle the software side of getting the highest quality sound. These steps may look a little different between iPhone and Android, but Apple Music should work properly on both types of phones.

Make sure you're in a region where Apple Music is enabled with all features. If you're in North America, that shouldn't be a problem. Other music streaming services like Spotify and Tidal have tiers with very high-quality audio, but Apple Music is one of the best sources for true lossless audio files. Update your iOS if necessary. IOS 14.6 was one of the first versions to offer enhanced audio, so you should be okay. Subscribe to Apple Music. Only a full subscription to Apple Music unlocks lossless audio options. The Apple Music Voice Plan doesn't enable lossless audio. Only Apple Music subscribers with the standard plan can get this feature. On your iPhone, head to Settings, and select Music. Choose Audio Quality, and make sure that Lossless Audio is enabled. When asked to choose audio quality levels, choose the 24-bit/192kHz version for true lossless audio. If you are on Android, you should see similar options by opening the Apple Music app and selecting Settings. On Android, select Downloads and choose what audio quality you want to download (as an alternative to streaming). When browsing Apple Music, look for a wavy icon that indicates a song or album supports the full lossless format. That's different from the Dolby Atmos icon and other indicators, so double-check. The wavy icon also appears on the playback section to show you're listening to a song with Apple Music lossless audio. If you want to download lossless tracks instead of streaming, delete your current Apple Music songs, then download them again. If they are available in lossless audio and you have the above features enabled, the songs should re-download in their lossless versions, regardless if they're on playlists or anywhere in your library.

Add the right devices

The software steps enabled lossless audio on Apple Music, but that's only part of the picture. Lossless audio packs in so much data that it needs the right devices and specialized equipment to take advantage of it. Otherwise, you're listening to clear and often general high-res audio up to 48kHz or so. Still, it's pretty lossy compared to what you can achieve.

Here's what you'll need to go beyond CD-quality audio:

A newer phone. This probably won't be a problem, but lossless audio may be impossible if you have a phone older than the iPhone X/8 or the Android equivalent. These steps also work on devices like Mac/MacOS, iPad, and the HomePod mini. The right pair of headphones, which requires a few vital features. First, they have to be wired. Wireless headphones don't support lossless audio, and that includes AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and other Apple headphones that use Bluetooth. Second, they must be a more recent pair of headphones with great audio features, including an excellent frequency response range, big drivers, and some passive noise cancelation. Otherwise, you won't get all the details that lossless audio provides. Source: Amazon Even with headphones and connections in place, you still can't get true lossless audio with just your Android or Apple devices. That requires a DAC (a digital-to-analog converter). This is the biggest roadblock on your journey to lossless because DACs are a separate, specialized audio optimization device you may not have. Some DACs are built into headphones or designed to be in-line DACs. When you look at the fine print, you'll find these don't support 24-bit/192kHz audio. The solution is an external DAC device into which you can plug your headphones, which translates the lossless audio data in its full nuance. The problem is that these DACs can be expensive. Even affordable models will cost you at least $100 and often go beyond that. But they're required to get real results. DACs can also adjust certain audio features and view the current sample rate if you like to experiment. Many are wireless, so you can charge them and carry them around with your phone and headphones. External DACs typically use a USB-C connection to connect to phones and a 3.5mm headphone jack for your headphones. That's great for most Android users, but modern iPhones use Apple's Lightning cable connection. That means you'll also need to add a Lightning to USB-C adapter (and include the extra cost) to enable the connection unless you find a DAC that's specifically made to work with Lightning cables.

With all these pieces put together, you're finally ready to start listening to true lossless audio sound quality and see just how much of your favorite songs you may have been missing.

All right, you're finally ready!

Now you can enjoy true lossless streaming audio with Apple Music. But if all these parts are too expensive or too much to manage altogether, you can settle for less. Dolby Atmos-enabled songs and hi-fi audio will still offer higher-quality sound if you find compatible headphones, and you can use AirPods or Beats without worrying about the pricey details until you're ready.

One word of warning on your lossless journey. Even if lossless file sizes aren't taking up storage space, they still require an enormous amount of streaming data. We suggest using lossless audio streaming if you are connected to a fast Wi-Fi network with lots of bandwidth (or using a wired connection). Otherwise, you could run into issues. We also discourage anyone from running this setup on a data plan or any plan with data caps.