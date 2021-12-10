One of the biggest reasons you might want to get yourself a Nest speaker, or any other kind of smart speaker for that matter, is the ability to listen to music without needing to use your phone. With the power of Google Assistant, Nest speakers can easily play music from services like Spotify and YouTube Music. And not too long ago, Apple Music also joined that list. Up until now, however, the service was only supported in a handful of countries, but the list is being expanded today.

Google has announced that Apple Music is now available on its lineup of smart speakers in Canada, Australia, India, South Korea, and Mexico. These countries are joining the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Japan, and while the list is merely growing from 5 to 10, it's still good to see it make its way to more people around the world, especially since it has been available for over a year now. Compatible devices include the Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub, and Nest Hub Max.

To get started with Apple Music on your device, connect your account to the Google Home app. And after that's all done, you can easily play your favorite playlist, artist, or any Apple Music Radio station live streaming today's hits and classics on any connected device. For a more seamless experience, you can set it as your default music service in the Home app too.

If you live in a newly supported country and Apple Music support is not showing up yet for you, make sure your Google Home app is fully up to date. It might take a few days to appear for everyone.

If you need fast, networked storage, this Black Friday deal on a Synology NAS can't wait Yep, can't even wait until Friday proper

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email