Is Apple loosening its grip on its walled garden? There's a new official tool that will let you export your Apple Music playlists to YouTube Music , but not the biggest music streaming service.

The new tool is detailed in an Apple support document the company recently published (via Android Authority). Previously, you had to depend on third party tools such as Soundiiz or TuneMyMusic to sync your playlists between services. Now, you can do it with a few taps through Apple, at least for YouTube Music.

How to export your playlists

The process for transferring your playlists over to YouTube Music is fairly straightforward. You need an active Apple Music subscription and an active YouTube Music subscription. If you have those, you can follow these steps:

Visit Apple's Data & Privacy page. Sign in to your iCloud account. Click Request to transfer a copy of your data. Select Apple Music playlists and click Next. Choose Continue. Select your YouTube Music account. Click on Continue. Check the box to let YouTube Music view and manage your data, then click Continue. Choose Confirm Export.

Apple will tell you it could take up to 24 hours for the export to complete, and there's an option to cancel the export in that time.

You can only export the playlists you built yourself. This will not export playlists from other sources, radio stations, or podcasts. Also, any tracks that are exclusive to Apple Music will not show up on YouTube Music.

This new official tool is interesting because it is the first time Apple has opened up its music service to outside platforms. It appeared without any announcements or fanfare. Apple is notorious for keeping its ecosystem locked down and pretending no competitors exist. This could be Apple's way of showing regulators it is not anticompetitive, especially in light of the European Union's crackdown on Apple and the US government's recent lawsuit against Google.

It is a little puzzling as to why Spotify was excluded from the tool, considering Spotify's popularity with users. There has been tension between Apple and Spotify, with Spotify criticizing Apple's App Store fees and Apple firing back about Spotify wanting to bend the rules and the low commissions Spotify pays to artists. It remains to be seen if Apple will extend the playlist transfer tool to any other services, including Spotify.