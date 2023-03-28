Google typically makes all its apps available on iOS, and sometimes takes things a step further with iPhone-exclusive features we don't have on Android. Apple is the complete opposite, preferring to lock its software within its walled garden and keep the grass looking greener to outsiders — in fact, Apple only has six Android apps in total, one of which is Move to iOS, and the others are all tied directly to Apple products or services. Soon, however, there will be a seventh member of the Apple Android family.

The company today announced a new standalone Apple Music Classical app (via BusinessWire) that boasts the world's largest collection of classical music. Existing Apple Music subscribers will get access to Apple Music Classical at no extra charge, and Apple says that all works will stream in lossless audio at up to 24bit/192kHz, while thousands of select compositions will be made available with head-tracking Spatial Audio.

To help get you started, Apple Music Classical's editors have already prepped over 700 playlists, and more playlists for discovering works and composers will be published weekly. This comes in addition to all new visual artwork, an indexed search function, and a Browse section that lets you drill down into categories like composer, period, genre, conductor, and more.

The app is already available for iPhones and iPads on the iOS App Store, and Apple has stated that it will soon release a version of Apple Music Classical on the Google Play Store for Android devices. There's no timetable for the Android release, but the main Apple Music app was released in June 2015 for iOS before making its way to Android in November that same year, so a six-month delay between releases seems possible.

This new app should give Apple extra ammo in the fight for the title of best music streaming app, a category where Apple Music already stacks up well against Google's YouTube Music. Meanwhile, Spotify continues to push ahead with features like an easy way to save songs and a TikTok-esque vertically-scrolling music discovery tool.