While Apple may not be the quickest in adopting new features, especially the ones you see on Android first, the Cupertino tech firm doesn't shy away from taking its popular apps and services to competitors' platforms. Continuing the trend, Apple has just brought another of its popular services to Android: Apple Maps.

There is a twist, though. Apple Maps for Android isn't available as an app on the Google Play Store. Instead, Apple has made it possible for Android users to go to maps.apple.com from their browsers on their phone to access the navigation service. This isn't too surprising since Apple Maps has been available as a beta in desktop and tablet browsers for almost a year, so this was always just a matter of time.

Apple Maps on your Android browser has limited capability

We tested Apple Maps on Firefox and Microsoft Edge, and while it works, this isn't the same Apple Maps Apple users enjoy on iPhones in terms of functionality. For example, you can't log in to Apple Maps using your Apple Account, which, in turn, means you can't access all those saved places. It doesn't provide detailed information about public transport within a region or city, either. For now, the level of functionality of Apple Maps on Android seems pretty basic, allowing users to search for places and get directions, and helping them find important places nearby, such as petrol pumps.