Of the myriad cool things Apple showed off at its WWDC 2022 keynote presentation, a not-entirely-surprising number seemed inspired by features Google's been offering in its products for some time. That's largely how the tech industry works, but one "new" feature seemed particularly late: starting in iOS 16, you'll be able to plan routes with multiple stops in Apple Maps.

Google Maps has been letting users plan trips with multiple stops since 2013; the feature made its way to mobile some years later in 2016. The timing of the addition in Apple Maps is strange not only because the feature has been available from the service's most serious competition for so long, but also because Apple Maps itself is hardly new, having launched in 2012.

While the feature appears to work similarly on Apple Maps to the way it does on Google Maps, Apple has at least one leg up: you can plug up to 15 stops into a single trip on Apple Maps where Google can only accept nine.