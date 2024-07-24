This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Google Maps being cross-device compatible is one of its main strengths, which is why it continues to be one of our favorite navigation apps.

Regardless of your device choice, the application works seamlessly on Android and iOS phones and tablets alike, on in-car systems, smartwatches, and even on the web. Essentially, you can access the service on almost any device that can connect to the internet.

This is why Google Maps leads other navigation services by a landslide, even in the US, regardless of an overall higher iOS market share.

Apple, which started out by locking its services behind its own hardware, has been moving towards more widely available web-based services lately. Apple Music, for reference, became available on the web in 2019, while Apple TV+, which launched in 2019, has been available on the web since day one.

Now, in a bid to shake up the web-based navigation space, the Cupertino-based tech giant has decided to make Apple Maps available on the Web in beta, almost 12 years after the service first launched. Prior to this, Apple Maps could only be accessed on Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the tech giant's wearables.

At the moment, the web beta only offers walking and driving directions, compared to its actual self, which also offers transit and biking directions, along with an option to book cabs. Elsewhere, the web service also offers Guides, which essentially list out the best places to eat and drink, things to do, travel suggestions, and more, depending on your location. Most of the North American guides available currently pertain to major US cities, with the only Canadian guide listed for Toronto.