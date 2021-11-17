In a surprising move, Apple has announced today that it is going to launch an official program for allowing customers to repair their iPhones with Apple-certified parts and tools. iPhone owners in the US will be able to order some select components through the new Self Service Repair program, an option that will expand to more devices and countries later in 2022.

The program will initially be available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 only and is supposed to be followed by M1 Macs. Self Service Repair is supposed to supplement the existing 5,000 authorized service partners all over the US, though Apple is adamant about the service being "intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices" only. The company still maintains that for "the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair."

The tools and components will be part of a new online store consisting of over 200 products, with repair manuals available for the most commonly replaced parts. This will enable customers to fix typically failing modules like the display, battery, and camera. More repairs will be available later in 2022.

While the announcement comes as a surprise, it's likely that Apple wanted to preempt potential regulations argued for by the right-to-repair movement. New York is already in the process of introducing one such bill, called the "Digital Fair Repair Act" that would require manufacturers to provide information, parts, and tools to end users and third-party repair shops. The European Union is working on a similar bill as part of its so-called Circular Economy Action Plan which would force companies doing business in Europe to comply with consumer right repairs and offer a "take back scheme" for returning and selling back old electronics. There's also the proposal for a single charging standard for all handsets that's set to go into effect in the future.

Apple has always had the lead when it comes to repairs compared to Android manufacturers. While Samsung has a vast repair network of its own, too, thanks to its successful international business, Apple Stores and its Geniuses are all but part of pop culture. Not every customer has an Apple Store in their vicinity, but the company has long expanded its network by relying on certified third-party repair shops and mail-in solutions. All this combined makes it relatively easy to get an Apple device repaired, while it's harder to find a trustworthy repair shop for the average Android phone.

With Apple setting the precedent, we can only hope that Android manufacturers will soon follow suit. Legislation might make this strategy a requirement sooner rather than later, something we can only look forward to.

