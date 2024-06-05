Summary Apple has finally confirmed on paper how long its latest iPhones are promised software support for.

Google and Samsung offer 7 years of software support for their smartphones, surpassing Apple's 5-year guarantee.

Despite falling short, Apple tends to exceed its initial software promise, and could move to extend its support with new devices later this year.

Google shocked everyone last fall when, during the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's official unveiling, the company promised a whopping seven years of software support — a guarantee that, in an even bigger surprise, also landed for the Pixel 8a last month. Samsung quickly followed suit with its Galaxy S24 series, quietly allowing Android to surpass iOS as the platform for anyone looking for long-lasting smartphones. Now, Apple has finally confirmed its official support period for its most recent iPhone lineup, and on its face, it simply doesn't compete with the best phones offered by Google or Samsung.

As spotted by everyone's favorite Android blogger Mishaal Rahman over at Android Authority, Apple uploaded a new document to its website recently, in compliance with the UK's Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (or PSTI). The idea behind the PSTI is to force any company selling internet-connected devices to specifically detail both security and support policies for customers, and the iPhone happens to fall into that categorization.

The result is the first time Apple has ever officially stated on the record how long its iPhone support period lasts — and in the case of the iPhone 15 series, it's five years from the date the lineup went on sale. I'm no math expert, but by my calculations, five is two less than seven. That means Google and Samsung have rightfully earned the crown Apple wore for its excellent support structure for well over a decade of selling smartphones.

It's not quite as simple as these numbers sound on paper

But it still feels like a victory for Android fans

Okay, I'll admit I'm being a little petty. The truth is, Apple's support period is actually a minimum of five years of software support, which gives the company some leeway when it comes to actually shipping updates. After all, iOS 17 extended all the way back to the iPhone XR and XS, two phones unveiled in 2018. Both phones have continued to receive support from Apple throughout this year, marking six years of updates — albeit without bringing every feature to older hardware. And it's still possible iOS 18, which we'll see in action early next week, could land on these devices to match seven years of software support.

But let's be real. You know what website you're on, and you're not here to hear a spirited defense of Apple's software support. The truth is, by the numbers promised between Apple, Samsung, and Google, it's Apple that is behind on this front. And while that could change with the iPhone 16 series this fall, for now, Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra owners have devices with two additional years of guaranteed software support over their iPhone-carrying counterparts. And as an Android fan, isn't that enough of a reason to celebrate?